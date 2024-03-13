$8.8 Bn Soil Conditioners (Organic {Polysaccharides}, Inorganic) Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soil Conditioners Market by Type (Organic {Polysaccharides}, Inorganic), Solubility (Water-soluble, Water-insoluble), Soil Type (Loam, Sand, Clay, Silt, Peat), Crop Type (Grains & Cereals, Fruit & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The soil conditioners market is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global soil conditioners market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The growth of the soil conditioners market is driven by the decrease in arable land, increasing focus on soil management practices, growth in organic farming, and the rising demand for organic food. However, low awareness about soil conditioners restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of soil conditioners in emerging economies is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the soil conditioners market.

Asia-Pacific's significant market share is attributed to the region's large arable land, rapid population growth, consumer awareness about soil quality, the rise of organic farming, and increased awareness regarding chemical hazards.



The global soil conditioners market is segmented by type [organic (polysaccharides and other organic soil conditioners) and inorganic (minerals, gypsum, polymers)], solubility (water-soluble and water-insoluble), soil type (sand, silt, clay, loam, and peat soil), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the country-level markets.



In 2023, the water-soluble segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by water-soluble soil conditioners, including their effectiveness in retaining water, stabilizing soil, and mitigating the risk of nutrient buildup in farmlands.



In 2023, the loam segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall soil conditioners market. The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the widespread adoption of soil conditioners for loam soil due to its low water retention and nutrient-holding capacity and frequent use for rotational crops. However, the clay soil segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing need to overcome the problems of poor aeration and drainage in clay soil.



In 2023, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand for cereals and grains, which serve as staple foods in numerous countries, and the growing utilization of these crops in applications such as animal feed, biofuel production, and starch and ethanol manufacturing.



Drivers

Decreasing Arable Land and the Growing Need to Increase Crop Yield Accelerating the Use of Soil Conditioners

Increasing Focus on Soil Management Practices to Drive the Demand for Soil Conditioners

Growth in Organic Farming and the Rising Demand for Organic Food Boosting the Demand for Organic Soil Conditioners

Restraints

Low Awareness About Soil Conditioners Hampering Their Adoption

Opportunities

Increasing Utilization of Soil Conditioners in Emerging Economies to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Stakeholders

Challenges

Lengthy Approval and Registration Processes Pose Challenges in Bringing Products to Market

Company Profiles

BASF SE (Germany)

Loveland Products Inc. (U.S.)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Aquatrols ( A Part of Lamberti S.P.A.) (U.S.)

Sanoway GmbH (Austria)

Jaipur Bio Fertilizers (India)

Syngenta AG ( A Part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina) (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Omnia Specialities Pty (Australia).

Scope of the report:

Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Type

Organic

Polysaccharides

Other Organic Soil Conditioners

Inorganic

Minerals

Gypsum

Polymers

Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Solubility

Water-soluble

Water-insoluble

Hydrogels

Other Water-insoluble Soil Conditioners

Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Soil Type

Loam Soil

Sand Soil

Clay Soil

Silt Soil

Peat Soil

Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Other Crop Types

Soil Conditioners Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

