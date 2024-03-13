United States Flexible Packaging Market is Poised to Reach USD 91.95 Billion by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. flexible packaging market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 91.95 billion by 2032 from US$ 40.93 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.41% during the Forecast Period 2024–2032.

The need for flexible packaging in the United States is huge, and it keeps growing. In fact, flexible packaging is the second largest segment in the US packaging industry, making up 20% of the market. The food industry accounts for 67% of shipments and is the biggest customer of flexible packaging in America. Other customers include pet food, personal care, tobacco and non-food products. Although demand is strong across the country, certain regions have more than others. The West and South regions have high concentrations of food processing companies and are therefore the largest markets. In addition to its major players in consumer-packaged goods, the Midwest also has a large number of customers. Growth will occur at all locations, but experts believe that population and economic expansion will lead to larger growth rates in these two areas.

In general, some segments within the US flexible packaging market have better potential than others. Demand for single-serve and resealable packages will propel beverage sales forward as well; meanwhile, online shopping will cause e-commerce package sales to skyrocket. Wherein, flexible mailers, pouches, and protective packages are three items that will likely be in high demand for e-commerce purposes. Sustainable flexible packaging materials are also expected to grow significantly over time as brands realize that consumers prioritize environmental responsibility.

There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to future demand for flexible packaging in America: GDP is steadily growing, disposable incomes are increasing and favorable demographic changes are occurring too. However, volatile raw material costs pose a threat that companies must find ways around if they want their business models to succeed.

Key Findings in US Flexible Packaging Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 91.95 Billion CAGR 9.41% By Material Plastic (61.38%) By Type Pouches And Bags (38.34%) By Technique Form-Fill-Seal (64.88%) By Industry Food & Beverages (65.42%) By Distribution Channel Distributer (42.68%) Top Trends Minimalism: Emphasis on clean designs, reduced material use, and improved recyclability.

Personalized packaging: Smaller batch runs, targeted messaging, and customizable options for unique experiences add fuel to flexible packaging market.

Advanced barrier properties: Developing films that offer superior protection against oxygen, moisture, and light. Top Drivers Changing demographics: Adapting packaging to the needs of aging populations and single-serve households.

Product differentiation: Using packaging design, shape, and functionality to stand out on crowded shelves.

Global supply chain: Designing packaging solutions robust enough for international distribution networks. Top Challenges End-of-life solutions: Developing truly recyclable or compostable multi-layer flexible packaging.

Consumer perception: Overcoming negative associations of flexible packaging with waste and pollution.

Investment in innovation: Need for significant R&D spending to keep pace with sustainability goals and evolving technology.

Emerging Trends in US flexible Packaging Market

Connected Packaging and Smart Labels

Flexible packaging is starting to incorporate QR codes, NFC tags, and other interactive elements These "connected packages" can provide product information, enable traceability, support brand loyalty programs, etc.

Apart from this, smart labels that monitor product freshness, temperature, and integrity are also an emerging trend

Personalization and Small-Batch Packaging

Digital printing advancements allow cost-effective production of small batches of customized flexible packaging. Today, brands have started leveraging this for limited edition products, regional or seasonal promotions, and personalized packaging. Moreover, personalization enhances consumer engagement and allows targeting of specific customer segments

Premiumization and Sensory Appeal

High-end graphics, tactile finishes, metallic effects, and other embellishments create a premium look and feel. Wherein, matte finishes, soft-touch materials, and unique textures engage consumer senses and convey quality. As per Astute Analytica, Brands in cosmetics, confectionery, beverages and other categories have started using premiumized flexible packaging to stand out.

Pouches and Bags Dominate Flexible Packaging Market, Controls 38.34% Market Share

Pouches and bags have a stronghold on the US flexible packaging market. They've got more than a third of it, at 38.34%. Not just any part of that market either, these two segments bring in significant revenue. The success is due to a mix of things like convenience for consumers, cost-effectiveness, adaptability, and marketing ploy potential. On top of that, reseal ability and spouts make them even more enticing to buyers looking for good value and product protection. Cost-effectiveness comes in many forms where pouches and bags are concerned; they use less material to produce than rigid packaging does and require less energy as well.

To add another layer of versatility to their appeal, there are countless ways they can be shaped, sized and customized to fit various products. Aside from all those different exteriors they put out into the world for branding purposes, flat surfaces give companies plenty of space to plaster their logos on strategic product visibility options. However, one thing that has always overwhelmed flexible packaging is the question of sustainability. Experts think marketers choose it over rigid materials because it’s cheaper but carries significant costs environmentally. However, as time goes on, new solutions reveal themselves in response to growing awareness about the environment’s needs. More recyclable or compostable materials have become available which makes them more attractive options.

Form-Fill-Seal Technique is Highly Popular and Control More than 64.88% Market Share of US Flexible Packaging Market

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) systems have taken control of the US flexible packaging market, and are expected to maintain a strong position in the foreseeable future, given their efficiency, versatility and cost-effectiveness. FFS machines automate the entire process of forming, filling and sealing a package in ways that can dramatically speed up productivity while cutting labor costs. These machines are compatible with various products — dry goods, liquids and powders — and can also be easily adjusted to produce packages of different sizes, shapes and styles. This adaptability offers a competitive edge in fast-moving industries.

A large number of end-users prefer this technology because it is efficient and speedy. Indeed, FFS machines can operate at ultra-fast speeds of up to 300 bags per minute (bpm). The continuous automated process significantly reduces manual handling and simplifies packaging processes compared with other methods, allowing for faster time-to-market delivery and improved production efficiency. Moreover, FFS systems help users save money by cutting down on material waste thanks to minimal human intervention in the process. The hermetic sealing offered by these systems protects products from moisture, air pollution and contaminants. As a result, shelf life is extended while quality is preserved in the flexible packaging market. For greater protection yet, FFS machines can integrate gas flushing or modified atmosphere packaging into their operations.

Amongst the different types of FFS machines available in the flexible packaging industry — such as Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS), Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS), etc — VFFS services are very popular among manufacturers who need to package free-flowing products like snacks, powders and granules. The US food industry covers agriculture; food manufacturing; food retailing; catering; and more Here are some key facts about the size of this huge U.S sector which shows trends within agriculture, manufacturing and retailing.

Food Industry's Economic Impact Fuels Flexible Packaging Dominance, Contribute Over 65.42% Revenue

In the United States, the food industry is the primary user of flexible packaging market. Its dominance in this space can be attributed to its sheer economic power. Agriculture, food, and related industries contributed $1.420 trillion to the US GDP last year — a figure that accounts for 10.4% of the American workforce. The packaged food market alone was valued at $1,089 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow steadily through 2032. It’s this commercial might that translates directly into packaging requirements: as of November 2023, there were 1.72 million people working directly in food manufacturing jobs focused on preparation, processing, and packaging. The annual sales for the food retail industry to account for reached $1011 billion in 2024 thanks to changing consumer habits and shopper preferences; Walmart dominates online grocery sales with a 28% share of the market as more Americans choose to shop from their homes rather than visit physical stores. To put it all into perspective: despite this shift, they still spend an average of nearly 13% — or $7,000 — of their annual budget on eating.



Another major contributor in the flexible packaging market towards packaging waste are fast-food chains which generated a global revenue of $907bn in 2023 alone! The US fast-food market size was valued at $273bn in 2020 and is projected to reach $483bn by 2027! A shocking percentage (37%) of Americans eat fast food every day so you better believe that there is high demand for quick and convenient packaging options here! These figures can hopefully explain why consumers are keen to contribute less waste by recycling. Consumer trends have also pushed brands towards investigating other forms of packaging materials like plant-based alternatives instead of plastic ones we are so used to seeing- Danone’s plant-based division saw an increase in sales by up to $2m between Q1-Q2 last year proving that these choices could not only be better for the environment but successful businesses as well!

