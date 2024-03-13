Regarding the resignation of the independent member of the Board of EPSO-G Asta Sungailienė

In accordance with Article 33 (11) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, on 12 March 2024, the independent member of the Board of EPSO-G, Asta Sungailienė, has declared her resignation from the position of the member of the Board and of the Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of EPSO-G due to personal reasons, starting from 27 March 2024 (the last day as a member of the Board being 26 March 2024).

A new selection will be organised for an independent member of the EPSO-G Board.

On 24 March 2023, a new EPSO-G Board, which have consisted of three independent members Robertas Vyšniauskas, Asta Sungailienė and Liudas Liutkevičius, and the Ministry of Energy’s delegates Dainius Bražiūnas and Tomas Daukantas, was elected. In April 2023, Robertas Vyšniauskas, an independent member of the EPSO-G Board, was elected the Chairman of the Board, who served as chair of the Board in the previous term of office since February 2022.

