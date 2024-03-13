United States Retail Banking Market 2024-2028: Growing Collaboration with Fintech Companies and Increasing Focus on Financial Inclusion

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Banking Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The retail banking market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 91.47 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The market is driven by ongoing digital transformation in retail banking, growing collaboration with fintech companies, and increasing focus on financial inclusion.

This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud-based retail banking solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the retail banking market in US growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of open banking and focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by retail banks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The retail banking market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

Private sector banks

Public sector banks

Foreign banks

Community development banks

Non-banking financial companies

By Service

Saving and checking account

Personal loan

Mortgages

Debit and credit cards

Others

By Channel

Direct sales

Distributor

Also, the retail banking market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Retail banking market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Private sector banks - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Public sector banks - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Foreign banks - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Community development banks - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Non-banking financial companies - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service

7.3 Saving and checking account - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Personal loan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Mortgages - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Debit and credit cards - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by Service



8 Market Segmentation by Channel

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Channel

8.3 Direct sales - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Distributor - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Channel



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Bank of America Corp.

Bank of Montreal

Barclays PLC

BNP Paribas SA

Capital One Financial Corp.

China Construction Bank Corp.

Citigroup Inc.

Deutsche Bank AG

HSBC Holdings Plc

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Co.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Key Corp.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Regions Financial Corp.

The Charles Schwab Corp.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The Toronto Dominion Bank

Truist Financial Corp.

U.S. Bancorp

Wells Fargo and Co.

