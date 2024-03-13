Global Pallets Market Report 2024: Growing Adoption of Pallet Pooling Systems and Growing Shift Toward Plastic Pallets Drives Market Growht - CAGR of 5.3% Forecast During 2023-2028

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pallets Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pallets market is forecasted to grow by USD 22.43 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing adoption of automation and robotics to ease pallet use in manufacturing processes, growing use of pallets in e-commerce sector for efficient warehousing and transportation activities, and rising focus on sustainability leading to higher demand for pallets.

This study identifies the increasing demand for nestable and stackable pallets as one of the prime reasons driving the pallets market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of pallet pooling systems and growing shift toward plastic pallets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pallets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the pallets market covers the following areas:

Pallets market sizing

Pallets market forecast

Pallets market industry analysis

The pallets market is segmented as below:

By Material

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Corrugated paper

By End-user

Food and beverages

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

Retail

Construction

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pallets market vendors that include AUER GmbH, Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Canada Pallet Source, Cargopak Ltd., Casadei Pallets Srl, Craemer GmbH, Dolav, Falkenhahn AG, HG Timber Ltd., Imbal Legno Snc, Nefab AB, Pallet Management Group Inc., PGS Group, Sacchi Pallets Srl, Schoeller Allibert, TESER SNC, Toscana Pallets Srl, UFP Industries Inc., and Van Leyen Pallets.

Also, the pallets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pallets market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Material

6.3 Wood - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Metal - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Corrugated paper - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Market opportunity by Material



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

AUER

Brambles Ltd.

CABKA Group GmbH

Canada Pallet Source

Cargopak Ltd.

Casadei Pallets Srl

Craemer GmbH

Dolav

Falkenhahn AG

HG Timber Ltd.

Imbal Legno Snc

Nefab AB

Pallet Management Group Inc.

PGS Group

Sacchi Pallets Srl

Schoeller Allibert

TESER SNC

Toscana Pallets Srl

UFP Industries Inc.

Van Leyen Pallets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4ssbw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.