Do You Have What It Takes To Survive The Alarian Front? New Military Sci-Fi Novel Examines The Fine Line Between Good And Evil

Charleston, SC, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- War stretches across the stars. Soldiers fight relentlessly. And the planet Alaria remains stuck in the middle of it all. And on the planet is a lone soldier — Wilhelm — who simply wants the chance to survive the onslaught of destruction.

When the colony of Roche suddenly ceases all communications, it’s the 95th Orbital Drop Battalion’s responsibility to respond to the issue though they’re going in blind. Private Second Class Peter Wilhelm drops onto the planet with his bunkmate and a small crew to assess the situation. Before they can land, though, the crew enters a warzone, taking heavy casualties. Wilhem barely makes it to the rally point in one piece.

After the turbulent start, the mission goes from bad to worse. Battles rage, lives are lost, and the reason for fighting becomes muddled. Soon, Wilhelm comes face-to-face with a fundamental question: Is the enemy he has been told about really as bad as his superiors say?

Amid the chaos of war, Wilhelm must survive the threat of total annihilation while uncovering if what he is fighting for and what he is fighting against is really as it seems.

Divided Stars: The Alarian Front is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

C. B. Adams, the pen name of Colton Adams, is a correctional officer by day, writer by night. He started writing the Divided Stars series as a way to pass time while working on night shift. Soon, he realized he wanted to share the story with the world. After four years of work and a job switch to Spectrum Internet, he put his first book into print. Through his writing, Adams seeks to infuse themes of religion, morality, personal values, and exploration of truth and myth into the characters and worlds he creates.

