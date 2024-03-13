mhealth Market Size Expected to Reach USD 176.54 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mHealth market size is calculated at USD 65.62 billion for 2024, grew to USD 71.30 billion in 2025, and is projected to surpass around USD 135.69 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights

mHealth apps recorded the largest offerings with a 72% market share in 2023.

Remote patient monitoring takes the crown, holding a commanding 27% market share in 2023.

Patients take charge! They were the key users in 2023, holding a dominant 59% share of the mHealth market.



Healthcare providers are getting more interested and excited about mobile health (mHealth) apps, with over a third of doctors suggesting them to patients. When doctors suggest these apps, people tend to keep using them for about 30 days more than usual, with a 10% higher retention rate for health apps and 30% higher for fitness apps.

mHealth revolutionizes healthcare by utilizing mobile devices and health-related apps to enhance service delivery, monitoring, and management. The significance of mHealth in society becomes evident through its multifaceted benefits. First and foremost, it addresses the issue of accessibility, allowing individuals, particularly those in remote areas, to access health information and services regardless of geographical constraints. Additionally, mobile apps empower users to actively monitor their health, from tracking fitness levels to managing chronic conditions and receiving timely medication reminders. The advent of telemedicine through mHealth facilitates remote consultations with healthcare professionals, proving invaluable for routine check-ups.

Download a short version of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/personalized-scope/5109

A recent Newsletter from the World Health Organization

On April 15, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced a chatbot on Facebook Messenger to counteract misinformation about COVID-19. Over 12 million individuals have already accessed the WHO Health Alert service through WhatsApp. In regions severely impacted by COVID-19, the overall messaging activity on Facebook's suite of apps had surged by over 50%. With the extension to Facebook Messenger and other associated communication channels, the WHO Health Alert had the potential to reach 4.2 billion people, aiding them in safeguarding against COVID-19, curbing its transmission, and gaining accurate insights into the disease.



Beyond individual empowerment, mHealth serves as a powerful tool for health education. Mobile apps serve as platforms for disseminating information, promoting awareness, and educating communities about healthy lifestyle choices. This proactive approach aids in disease prevention and contributes to overall community well-being. Additionally, mHealth plays a pivotal role in data collection and analytics, aggregating health data from various sources. This data-driven approach provides valuable insights for healthcare providers and policymakers, enabling the identification of health trends and formulating effective public health strategies.

The escalating global demand for mHealth can be attributed to several factors. The widespread adoption of smartphones globally expands the potential user base for mHealth applications, fostering increased demand. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of remote healthcare solutions, positioning mHealth as a critical tool for maintaining healthcare services while minimizing physical contact. The inherent convenience and efficiency of mHealth, reducing the necessity for physical visits to healthcare facilities, appeal to consumers and healthcare providers. With a rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, mHealth emerges as a solution for continuously monitoring and managing these conditions, further fueling demand. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting digital health play a pivotal role in encouraging the development and widespread adoption of mHealth solutions, solidifying its position as a transformative force in global healthcare. In essence, mHealth simplifies healthcare management through smartphones, gaining international recognition for its convenience, health monitoring capabilities, and facilitation of remote healthcare services.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Adoption of Mobile Use

The surge in smartphone adoption stands as a cornerstone in propelling the expansion of the mHealth market. This phenomenon is marked by the widespread ownership and utilization of smartphones globally. The significance of this trend is underpinned by various factors that underscore the transformative impact of increased smartphone adoption in the realm of mHealth.

For Instance,

In January 2022, AT&T partnered with Smart Meter to create advanced digital health solutions. They're working together to use Smart Meter's IoT devices and AT&T's strong IoT network to monitor and track chronic conditions like diabetes.



Additionally, smartphones have evolved into ubiquitous devices, transcending diverse demographics and geographical locations. The ubiquity of smartphones ensures that a substantial portion of the global population possesses these devices, establishing a broad and varied user base for mHealth applications.

Device Details Launch Date Features Apple Watch Series 8 September 16, 2023 Advanced sleep tracking with sleep stages and trends.

Skin temperature sensing for menstrual cycle tracking and potential future health insights.

Improved ECG app with ability to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) in more users. Livongo Health Partnership with UnitedHealthcare November 15, 2023 Livongo's personalized diabetes management solutions (including coaching, app, and connected devices) will be offered to millions of UnitedHealthcare members with Type 2 diabetes.

Program aims to improve health outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance member engagement. Babylon Health Symptom Checker App November 21, 2023 AI-powered symptom checker providing personalized health information and potential diagnoses.

Users can connect with Babylon's virtual doctors for consultations if needed. Fitbit Sense 2 October 27, 2023 Advanced stress management tools with personalized insights and mindfulness exercises.

Improved SpO2 tracking with continuous monitoring and sleep insights. Omada Health FDA Clearance for Insomnia Therapy December 22, 2023 SleepWorks, a digital therapeutic program for chronic insomnia using cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques.

The first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic for adult insomnia.

The growing popularity of smartphones also hinges on user familiarity, as individuals across different age groups and technological backgrounds increasingly integrate these devices into their daily lives. The user-friendly interfaces and intuitive nature of smartphones make them accessible to a broad audience, including those who may not be technologically savvy. A key attribute contributing to the synergy between smartphones and mHealth is the 24/7 connectivity they afford. Smartphones give users constant access to information and services, a precious feature in mHealth. This continuous connectivity facilitates timely access to health information, monitoring tools, and virtual consultations, enhancing the overall effectiveness of healthcare services.

The app ecosystem embedded in smartphones plays a pivotal role by seamlessly integrating mHealth applications into users' daily routines. The ease with which individuals can download, install, and use health-related apps promotes user engagement and fosters adherence to health management practices. Beyond communication, smartphones exhibit multifunctional capabilities, boasting features such as cameras, sensors, and GPS. These applications can harness mHealth attributes for various functionalities, including monitoring physical activity, capturing health data, and tracking location-based health trends. Smartphone adoption is inclusive, cutting across different demographics such as age groups, socioeconomic backgrounds, and educational levels. This inclusivity ensures that mHealth solutions can be designed to cater to a diverse range of users, contributing to the equitable provision of healthcare services.

The global penetration of smartphones in developed and developing countries further amplifies the impact of mHealth solutions. This widespread presence enables mHealth applications to transcend geographical and economic barriers, influencing healthcare delivery and access on a global scale. The personalization capabilities inherent in smartphones play a vital role in mHealth applications. Advancement in health-related information, reminders, and interventions to individual user preferences and health needs enhances user engagement and fosters adherence to health management plans.

For Instance,

In March 2023, Apple announced its goal to make AirPods better for your health. They plan to add new features like checking your temperature, tracking your movements, and measuring things like sweat and heart rate. They hope to finish these upgrades by 2025.



Continuous technological advancements in smartphones, encompassing improved processing power, enhanced sensors, and better connectivity options, contribute to the sophistication and capabilities of mHealth applications. This evolution enables developing more advanced and effective health monitoring and management tools. The increased adoption of smartphones globally stands as a foundational pillar for the growth of the mHealth market. The ubiquity, accessibility, and multifunctionality of smartphones create an environment where mHealth applications can reach and positively impact a broad and diverse user base, ultimately contributing to improved healthcare delivery and outcomes.

mHealth-Supported Telemedicine Eases the Strain on Healthcare Facilities

Telemedicine delivers healthcare services through digital communication technologies, including consultations, diagnoses, and treatment plans. mHealth, with its emphasis on mobile devices and applications, plays a pivotal role in making Telemedicine accessible and user-friendly. Several vital aspects highlight the significance of Telemedicine within the context of mHealth.

For Instance,

In 2020, Philips teamed up with the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) to boost the use of telehealth services, especially with the challenges posed by COVID-19. Also, the growing investments in digital health are expected to be a big reason for the market's growth.

Philips teamed up with the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) to boost the use of telehealth services, especially with the challenges posed by COVID-19. Also, the growing investments in digital health are expected to be a big reason for the market's growth. In 2021, it was reported that when it comes to online health visits, using video was not as common for Latino, Asian American/Pacific Islander, and Black people. On the other hand, White individuals and adults who identified with two or more races or other races were more likely to use video during their online health visits.

Telemedicine has gained widespread adoption due to its unparalleled convenience, benefiting patients and healthcare providers. Enabled by mHealth platforms, individuals can easily connect with healthcare professionals from their homes, eliminating the need for physical travel to medical facilities. This accessibility is particularly significant for remote or underserved areas with limited healthcare resources. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the embrace of telemedicine as social distancing measures and lockdowns necessitated alternative healthcare delivery methods. Virtual consultations quickly emerged as a safer and viable option, with mHealth technologies playing a pivotal role in ensuring remote healthcare access and minimizing the risk of virus transmission. Beyond convenience, telemedicine, powered by mHealth, eases the burden on healthcare facilities by providing an alternative to in-person visits for non-emergent medical concerns. This streamlines healthcare services and optimizes resource allocation, allowing medical professionals to focus on critical cases.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/customization/5109

Virtual consultations through mHealth platforms prove invaluable for follow-up appointments and routine check-ups, especially for patients with chronic conditions. This approach enables ongoing care and monitoring without frequent visits to healthcare facilities, contributing to improved healthcare management. The integration of mHealth technologies with telemedicine platforms enhances the overall user experience. Mobile apps facilitate various aspects, including appointment scheduling, secure video calls, electronic health record access, and medication reminders.

For Instance,

In 2021, according to the CDC, reports estimate that about 37.0% of grown-ups used telemedicine in the last year. More older people used it, and women (42.0%) used it more than men (31.7%). Also, more White (39.2%) and American Indian or Alaska Native (40.6%) adults used telemedicine compared to Hispanic (32.8%), Black (33.1%), and Asian (33.0%) adults.



The surge in telemedicine adoption, driven by mHealth technologies, represents a transformative shift in healthcare delivery. The convenience, accessibility, and efficiency of virtual consultations, especially accentuated by the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, have positioned telemedicine as an integral component of modern healthcare, facilitated by the capabilities of mHealth applications and mobile devices.

Unequal Access to Technology Creates Hurdle in mHealth

The challenge of unequal access to technology presents formidable constraints on the growth and impact of mHealth initiatives. This digital divide manifests through disparities in accessing smartphones, internet connectivity, and digital literacy, creating barriers that impede the inclusivity and effectiveness of mHealth services. Vulnerable populations in rural areas, low-income communities, and developing regions need help obtaining smartphones or accessing stable internet connections, hindering their full participation in mHealth services and limiting market reach. The unequal distribution of technology access exacerbates existing health inequalities, particularly among demographic groups with lower socioeconomic status or limited educational attainment, potentially excluding them from health-promoting interventions and essential healthcare services provided through mHealth tools. This, in turn, leads to reduced adoption rates among specific demographic segments, impeding overall market growth potential. Due to the digital divide, the underrepresentation of particular demographics in mHealth data sets affects the accuracy and generalizability of health insights derived from analytics, potentially overlooking vital information about specific populations' health status and needs. In scenarios involving remote monitoring or follow-up care, the digital divide disrupts the continuity of care, as patients who need access to smartphones or reliable internet face challenges participating in virtual consultations or receiving timely follow-up support. The resulting inequitable health outcomes underscore the importance of addressing this divide.

Additionally, the impact of mHealth initiatives relies heavily on users' digital literacy. Unequal access to technology results in varying levels of digital literacy among different demographic groups, affecting their ability to navigate and derive benefits from mHealth applications and limiting the impact of health education efforts. For individuals with chronic conditions, the digital divide becomes a barrier to effective disease management, impeding access to continuous monitoring through mHealth and potentially exacerbating health issues, thereby increasing long-term healthcare costs. Addressing the digital divide necessitates collaborative efforts from various stakeholders, including governments, private sector entities, and non-profit organizations. Initiatives focused on improving digital infrastructure, providing affordable smartphone access, and enhancing digital literacy are crucial to bridging the gap, ensuring that mHealth services reach and benefit all population segments, and fostering a more inclusive and impactful market.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Geographical Landscape

The geographical landscape of the mHealth market in North America reflects a dynamic and evolving ecosystem driven by technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and healthcare infrastructure. North America primarily comprises the United States and Canada and is a significant player in the global mHealth market. The market has been experiencing growth due to the increased adoption of mobile devices, a supportive regulatory environment, and a focus on telemedicine.

High smartphone penetration rates and widespread use of mobile applications contribute to the growth of the mHealth market. Wearable devices, fitness trackers, and other connected health technologies are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, driving innovation in the health sector. Government initiatives and policies play a crucial role in shaping the mHealth landscape. For example, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has implemented various programs and policies to support telehealth services.

The mHealth market is booming in the Asia-Pacific region because many people live there, more folks are using smartphones, and they're becoming more aware of digital health solutions. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are seeing a significant increase in smartphone and internet use. This is creating a solid base for the growth of mobile health solutions. New startup communities in places like India and Singapore focus on digital health. These startups are making excellent mHealth solutions, like apps to watch your health and platforms for online doctor visits.

Competitive Landscape

The mHealth market's competitive landscape is shaped by ongoing innovations, partnerships, and technological advancements. The convergence of healthcare, technology, and consumer demand continues to drive competition and opportunities for players across various segments of the mHealth ecosystem. Regional players and collaborations between technology providers, healthcare organizations, and startups contribute to the diverse and expanding mHealth ecosystem. Telemedicine startups like Doctor on Demand provide virtual healthcare services, including consultations with healthcare professionals.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Akili Interactive Labs got approval from the FDA for its video game-style digital treatment for kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Akili Interactive Labs got approval from the FDA for its video game-style digital treatment for kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In 2023, Pear Therapeutics got the green light from the FDA for its digital therapy, which is like a prescription, to help with opioid addiction. This is a big move in using mobile health for treating addiction.

Pear Therapeutics got the green light from the FDA for its digital therapy, which is like a prescription, to help with opioid addiction. This is a big move in using mobile health for treating addiction. In 2023, Daybreak Health launched a new online platform for mental health that explicitly helps moms dealing with postpartum depression and anxiety, giving them personalized treatment.



Market Key Players

Apple

Google

Samsung

Philips

Medtronic

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

Withings

Omada Health Inc.

Canary Health

Welldoc, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Offerings

mHealth Apps



Medical Apps



Women's Health Personal Health Record Apps Medication Management Apps Disease Management Apps Diagnostic Apps Remote Monitoring Apps Others Medical Apps Fitness Apps



Exercise & Fitness Diet & Nutrition Lifestyle & Stress

Wearables



BP Monitors Glucose Meters Pulse Oximeters Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG) Neurological Monitors Activity Trackers/ Actigraphs mHealth Services





By Application

Remote Patient Monitoring

Telehealth and Virtual Care

Mental Health

Fitness and Nutrition Tracking

Chronic Disease Management



By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients/Consumers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacifica

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5109

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Explore the comprehensive statistics and insights on healthcare industry data and its associated segmentation: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardspackaging.com

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare