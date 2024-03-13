NordPass wins two prestigious awards for its product and passwordless solutions

LONDON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass , a leading password manager created by the team behind NordVPN, announced it received two silver awards at the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity. The company was recognized for excellence in both Password Management and Passwordless categories.



This win underscores NordPass' pioneering efforts in revolutionizing password security. Recently, the company introduced a number of innovative features for its customers, such as Email Masking or NordPass Authenticator . Moreover, NordPass was among the first password managers to offer its clients fully multi-platform passkey support, allowing businesses and individuals to create, store, autofill, and share passkeys across devices and operating systems.

“Receiving recognition from the Globee Awards validates our innovation efforts and dedication to customer security. Our team is proud and excited to receive such prestigious awards, which further fuel our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity,” says Tomas Smalakys, the chief technology officer (CTO) of NordPass .

San Madan, president of the Globee Awards, also comments: “Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We’re honored to celebrate your success.”

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. The judging panel comprised more than 580 experts from around the world.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It's powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: nordpass.com .

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com