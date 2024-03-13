Insights Into the Global Multi-Disk Clutch (Electromagnetic, Pneumatic, Hydraulic) Market, 2018-2023 & 2024-2030 - APAC to Experience Surge, Driven by Rapid Industrialization and Booming Automotive Sector

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Disk Clutch Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multi-disk clutch market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for better power transmission, increased fuel economy, and improved vehicle maneuverability, as well as, rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles globally. The future of the global multi-disk clutch market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation and construction machinery markets.



Multi-Disk Clutch by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global multi-disk clutch by type, application, and region.



Multi-Disk Clutch Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Electromagnetic

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Multi-Disk Clutch Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Transportation

Construction Machinery

Others

Multi-Disk Clutch Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Multi-Disk Clutch Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies multi-disk clutch companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the multi-disk clutch companies profiled in this report include:

MWM FRENI-FRIZIONI

IMA Brake Systems and Friction Material Industry

EIDE

DESCH

Monninghoff

BONDIOLI & PAVESI

Altra Industrial Motion

Nexen Group

STROMAG

OGURA SAS

Multi-Disk Clutch Market Insights



The report forecasts that electromagnetic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, increasing manufacturing sector, and expanding automotive industry in the region.



Features of the Global Multi-Disk Clutch Market

Market Size Estimates: Multi-disk clutch market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Multi-disk clutch market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Multi-disk clutch market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the multi-disk clutch market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the multi-disk clutch market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

