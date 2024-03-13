Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market Review 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2030: Adhesives Will Remain the Largest Segment

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising need within the packaging sector and expanding automotive industry and progress in technological developments. The future of the global ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers market looks promising with opportunities in the adhesives, barrier coatings, and inks markets.



Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers by type, product, category, application, and region.



Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

20Wt% Comonomer

9Wt% Comonomer

5Wt% Comonomer

Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Extrusion Grade EAA Copolymer

Injection Grade EAA Copolymer

Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market by Category [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Higher Melt Index

Lower Melt Index

Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Adhesives

Barrier Coatings

Inks

Others

Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers companies profiled in this report include:

Dow

DuPont

Arkema

ExxonMobil Corporation

Honeywell International

BASF

Entec Polymers

SK Global Chemical

Merck KGaA

Lotryl

Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market Insights



The report forecasts that 20wt% comonomer is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to best adhesion and sealing properties.



Within this market, adhesives will remain the largest segment due to the excellent sealing properties.



Europe is expected to witness largest region over the forecast period due to quick changes in eating habits, a rise in the use of packaged goods, and strong industry growth in food packing.



Features of the Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Copolymers Market

Market Size Estimates: Ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers market size by various segments, such as by type, product, category, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, product, category, application , and regions for the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

