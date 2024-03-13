7 Promising Markets In Metal and Mineral Industry – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company's Metal and Mineral industry reports offer invaluable insights for businesses navigating this dynamic sector. These comprehensive analyses cover information technology market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, empowering companies to make informed decisions and develop strategic plans.



Explore the top seven latest market reports in the Metal and Mineral industry from The Business Research Company:

1. Metal Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-global-market-report

The metal market has experienced robust growth, climbing from $4,146.16 billion in 2023 to $4,380.4 billion in 2024, demonstrating a notable CAGR of 5.6%. This growth is fueled by construction, manufacturing, automotive industry demands, as well as military and mining activities. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady growth, reaching $5,267.42 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7%.

Factors contributing to this growth include infrastructure investments, circular economy initiatives, supply chain resilience, and climate change mitigation efforts. The expanding construction industry is anticipated to be a key driver, given its reliance on metals like steel, aluminum, and copper. Major companies are innovating with generative AI solutions for additive manufacturing, aiming to cater to broader customer bases and enhance revenue streams. Generative AI solutions leverage artificial intelligence to create original content, further driving market competitiveness and expansion.

2. Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

The cement and concrete products market has exhibited robust growth, rising from $386.18 billion in 2023 to $410.86 billion in 2024, reflecting a 6.4% CAGR. This expansion is primarily fueled by a construction boom, industrialization, economic development, population growth, infrastructure investments, and adherence to regulatory standards.

Anticipated to sustain its momentum, the market is projected to reach $512.15 billion by 2028, with a 5.7% CAGR.

This growth trajectory is attributed to the adoption of sustainable construction practices, smart cities initiatives, material innovations, infrastructure resilience enhancements, and addressing challenges associated with population density. Cement manufacturing plants are increasingly integrating digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance operational efficiencies, including remote monitoring and predictive maintenance. Urbanization trends further bolster this growth by driving migration from rural areas to urban centers, stimulating demand for cement and concrete products.

3. Metal Organic Framework Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-organic-framework-global-market-report

Metal-organic framework market: $0.37B in 2023 to $0.49B in 2024 (CAGR: 31.3%). Growth factors: emerging markets, smartphone usage, technological advancements, clean energy demand. Expected rise to $1.25B by 2028 (CAGR: 26.7%) due to government support, gas storage capacities, electronics usage, urbanization. Industrial gas production drives MOF market growth, used for storage, separation, and catalysis. Stakeholders utilize AI for MOF discovery amid increasing structural data availability.

4. Foundries Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foundries-global-market-report

The foundries market has demonstrated robust growth, increasing from $179.84 billion in 2023 to $189.69 billion in 2024, with a 5.5% CAGR. This expansion is fueled by demand from automotive and aerospace industries, construction projects, consumer goods manufacturing, and energy sector needs, driven by globalization trends. Looking ahead, the market is poised for steady growth, projected to reach $229.96 billion by 2028, with a 4.9% CAGR.

Anticipated growth factors include the transition to electric vehicles, renewable energy initiatives, material science advancements, stringent environmental regulations, and increased demand for customization and prototyping services. The adoption of automated manufacturing systems, leveraging robotics and AI, is on the rise, enhancing productivity and reducing operational costs. Furthermore, the burgeoning construction industry is expected to further propel the foundries market, encompassing various aspects of physical structure development and infrastructure expansion.

5. Metal And Mineral Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-and-mineral-global-market-report

The metal and mineral market has seen robust growth, expanding from $7917.21 billion in 2023 to $8377.15 billion in 2024, with a 5.8% CAGR. This growth is driven by industrialization, urbanization, global economic shifts, trade policies, infrastructure development, and environmental regulations. Forecasts suggest continued strong growth, with the market projected to reach $10197.23 billion by 2028, maintaining a 5.0% CAGR. Factors contributing to this growth include circular economy initiatives, the electric vehicle revolution, supply chain resilience, geopolitical dynamics, and evolving consumer preferences.

Technological advancements, such as wireless technology, miniaturization, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, are anticipated to fuel innovation in metal and mineral manufacturing. These innovations promise higher productivity, reduced operating costs, and improved margins. Additionally, the integration of robotics, automation, and sensor technologies enhances plant efficiency and productivity, providing invaluable data for optimizing operations and minimizing breakdowns, thus reflecting the market's commitment to efficiency and sustainability.

6. Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glass-manufacturing-global-market-report

The glass manufacturing market has shown robust growth, escalating from $171.64 billion in 2023 to $181.14 billion in 2024, with a 5.5% CAGR. Historic growth drivers include the rise of glass recycling, cultural trends, energy-efficient innovations, and safety regulations.

Anticipated growth forecasts suggest a market size of $224.14 billion by 2028, with a 5.5% CAGR, driven by smart glass evolution, energy efficiency initiatives, urbanization, electronics market expansion, and automotive glass advancements. The burgeoning construction industry is expected to further fuel market growth. Technological innovation emerges as a key trend, with major players focusing on advanced solutions to enhance market positioning.

7. Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rare-earth-metals-global-market-report

The rare earth metals market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.05 billion in 2023 to $7.62 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth is attributed to various factors such as the emergence of new applications, concerns regarding the supply chain, geopolitical influences, and advancements in medical and healthcare technologies, along with developments in green technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued strong growth, reaching $9.38 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth is fueled by increasing market demand, expanding applications, emphasis on recycling and circular economy practices, investments in exploration and mining, and advancements in electronics and technology, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The rise of EVs is expected to be a significant driver of market growth. Moreover, innovations like ultrathin 2D magnets are reshaping the market landscape, introducing new possibilities in computing and electronics, particularly due to their ability to operate at room temperature and their potential applications in various electronic devices.

