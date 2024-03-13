Top 7 Markets In Medical Equipment Industry – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay ahead of competitors by leveraging The Business Research Company's Medical Equipment industry reports, which offer invaluable insights for businesses navigating this dynamic sector. These comprehensive analyses cover medical equipment market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, empowering companies to make informed decisions and develop strategic plans.



Explore the top seven latest market reports in the Medical Equipment industry from The Business Research Company:

1. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-invasive-aesthetic-treatment-global-market-report

The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with significant momentum projected to continue. From 2023 to 2024, the market is anticipated to increase from $58.31 billion to $68.17 billion, driven by various factors including cultural shifts, evolving demographics, and advancements in medical technology. Looking ahead, the market is poised for even more substantial expansion, with an expected surge to $121.69 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.6%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to emerging health and wellness trends, the influence of burgeoning markets, and the expansion of the men's market segment, among other factors. Moreover, the rise in cosmetic surgeries is expected to further propel the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. Key players in the industry are actively innovating, introducing advanced products like picosecond lasers to gain a competitive edge and meet the evolving demands of consumers seeking personalized and effective aesthetic solutions.

2. Spine Implants Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spine-implants-global-market-report

The spine implants market has exhibited robust growth, climbing from $11.54 billion in 2023 to $12.23 billion in 2024, boasting a 6.0% CAGR. Historic growth drivers include increasing spinal disorder cases, expanded healthcare facilities, rising demand for spine surgeries in emerging markets, and an aging population. Forecasts anticipate further expansion, with the market projected to reach $15.17 billion by 2028, growing at a 5.5% CAGR. Factors fueling future growth include technological advancements in spine surgery, demographic shifts favoring an aging population, lifestyle changes, economic prosperity, and improved reimbursement policies. Notably, innovations like RTI Surgical Holdings' Coflex, a motion-preserving solution, reflect a trend towards minimally invasive procedures, expected to drive market growth. Minimally invasive techniques utilize advanced imaging and precise instruments to diagnose and treat conditions with minimal tissue disruption.

3. 3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printed-implants-global-market-report

The 3D printed implants market has surged, growing from $2.67 billion in 2023 to $3.18 billion in 2024, with an 18.9% CAGR. This growth is fueled by advancements in medical research, regulatory approvals, customization benefits, cost-effectiveness, and time efficiency. Forecasts predict rapid expansion, with the market expected to reach $6.38 billion by 2028, maintaining a 19.0% CAGR. Innovations in biocompatible materials, broader medical applications, remote surgery capabilities, telemedicine integration, and global market expansion are key drivers. Increased utilization in dental procedures is anticipated to further boost market growth, offering tailored implant solutions.

Major players in the 3D printed implants market are driving innovation, exemplified by products like Impulse AM, enhancing surgical visualization and ensuring reliable services. Dental procedures, encompassing various treatments by dental professionals, are witnessing increased 3D printed implant usage, reflecting the market's expanding scope. These innovations and applications underscore the market's evolution, promising enhanced patient outcomes and expanded opportunities for healthcare providers and patients alike.

4. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tuberculosis-diagnostics-global-market-report

The tuberculosis diagnostics market has experienced robust growth, climbing from $2.11 billion in 2023 to $2.27 billion in 2024, with a 7.7% CAGR. This surge is attributed to increased tuberculosis incidence, rising healthcare spending, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and the adoption of nucleic acid testing. Projections suggest further momentum, with the market anticipated to reach $3.02 billion by 2028, growing at a 7.4% CAGR.

Factors driving this forecasted growth include substantial government support, rising FDA approvals for tuberculosis diagnostics, expanding research and development endeavors, and the emergence of drug-resistant TB strains. The escalation in tuberculosis cases underscores the persistent demand for tuberculosis diagnostics. Tuberculosis, an infectious lung disease, spreads through airborne particles released during coughing and sneezing. Notably, technological advancements, particularly in advanced point-of-care diagnostic methods leveraging AI, represent a prominent trend embraced by key market players to maintain competitive edge and meet evolving diagnostic needs.

5. Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-meters-global-market-report

Blood glucose meters market: $17.32B in 2023 to $18.89B in 2024 (CAGR: 9.1%). Growth attributed to diabetes prevalence, awareness, aging population, home healthcare, insurance policies. Predicted growth to $26.09B by 2028 (CAGR: 8.4%) due to CGM integration, smartphone connectivity, AI applications, wearable focus, remote monitoring. Wearable demand drives meter growth, offering convenience, real-time data, and telehealth expansion. New product launches vital for market innovation and competitive edge.

6. Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prosthetics-and-orthotics-global-market-report

The prosthetics & orthotics market has demonstrated robust growth, escalating from $8.1 billion in 2023 to $8.62 billion in 2024, with a 6.5% CAGR. This surge is attributed to factors including the increased prevalence of disabilities and amputations, advancements in materials and manufacturing techniques, heightened awareness and acceptance of prosthetics, infrastructural enhancements in healthcare, and the expansion of sports and rehabilitation initiatives.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued strength, anticipated to reach $10.74 billion by 2028, maintaining a 5.6% CAGR. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the adoption of customized and patient-specific prosthetic solutions, the integration of AI and robotics, the emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly prosthetic materials, expanding pediatric prosthetics and orthotics services, and the utilization of telehealth for orthotic services. Moreover, technological advancements, particularly in providing sophisticated prosthetic products, are becoming a prominent trend in the market, as major companies strive to fortify their market positions. The rising elderly population, prone to conditions leading to mobility issues, is expected to further fuel the demand for prosthetics and orthotics in the foreseeable future.

7. Electric Toothbrush Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-toothbrush-global-market-report

The electric toothbrush market has shown robust growth, expanding from $3.53 billion in 2023 to $3.74 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is attributed to heightened oral health awareness, dentist recommendations, affordability, market competition, and innovation. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow to $4.92 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Factors driving this growth include a focus on gum health, the rise of e-commerce, sustainable design trends, and customization preferences. Increasing dental issues fuel market expansion, with electric toothbrushes proving effective in maintaining oral hygiene and reducing dental problems. Technological advancements, a prominent trend, see key players developing innovative solutions to enhance their market position.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.



