Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Report 2024: Trends and Competitive Analysis Through 2018-2030

The global vinyl acetate monomer market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global vinyl acetate monomer market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, construction, textile, and adhesives markets. The major drivers for this market are technological progressions in polymerization processes and catalyst development have substantially enhanced VAM production efficiency, rising eco-friendly production processes, as well as, increasing infrastructural investments globally.



Vinyl Acetate Monomer by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global vinyl acetate monomer by application, end use, and region.



Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Polyvinyl Acetate

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Adhesives

Others

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Vinyl Acetate Monomer Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vinyl acetate monomer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the vinyl acetate monomer companies profiled in this report include:

DowDuPont

Wacker Chemie

Celanese

KURARAY

Solventis

Sipchem

Innospec

Exxon Mobil

Sinopec

China Petrochemical

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Insights



The report forecasts that polyvinyl acetate will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to expanding need for PVA emulsions and adhesives in the woodworking, packaging, and construction sectors, and growing application of PVA in the textile sector, specifically in the manufacturing of non-woven fabrics.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the existence of numerous end-use sectors, including packaging, automotive, and construction, and the region's biggest VAM customer is the United States.



Features of the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market

Market Size Estimates: Vinyl acetate monomer market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Vinyl acetate monomer market size by application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Vinyl acetate monomer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, end use, and regions for the vinyl acetate monomer market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the vinyl acetate monomer market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

