HIV Point of Care (POC) Tests Pipeline Landscape Report 2023: Comparative Analysis of Products at Different Stages of Development and Clinical Trials in Progress

The report provides comprehensive information about the HIV Point of care (POC) Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



HIV Point of care (POC) Tests is defined as medical diagnostic testing performed outside the clinical laboratory in close proximity to where the patient is receiving care. POC is typically performed by non-laboratory personnel and the results are used for clinical decision making. POC has a range of complexity and procedures that vary from manual methodologies to automated analyzers. POC devices are often 'handheld' or may be small portable analyzers.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the HIV Point of care (POC) Tests under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of HIV Point of care (POC) Tests and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of HIV Point of care (POC) Tests under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests Companies and Product Overview



6 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests- Recent Developments

6.1 Oct 10, 2023: Trinity Biotech Welcomes the Decision of the High Court of Kenya to Strike Out the Applications to Prevent the Procurement of Trinscreen HIV by the Kenyan Ministry of Health

6.2 Sep 27, 2023: Update on MedMira's Regulatory Path in Canada and the USA

6.3 Jun 14, 2023: Atomo and Newfoundland Sign Agreement for HIV Testing in Europe

6.4 Mar 22, 2023: Trinity Biotech welcomes TrinScreen HIV's inclusion in the New Kenyan HIV Testing Algorithm

6.5 Feb 28, 2023: Significant purchase order for HIV self-tests for Europe



7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

