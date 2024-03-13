Ethylene Copolymer Market Report 2024: Growing Interest in Renewable Energy Driving the Market

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Copolymer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethylene copolymer market is expected to reach an estimated $77.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.
The future of the global ethylene copolymer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, food & beverage, textile, building & construction, healthcare, and electrical & electronic markets. The major drivers for this market are expansion of the packaging sector, growing interest in renewable energy, and growth in research and development of ethylene copolymer.
Ethylene Copolymer by Segment
The study includes a forecast for the global ethylene copolymer by type, application, end use industry, and region.
Ethylene Copolymer Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]
- Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Copolymers
- Ethylene Acrylates Copolymers
- Ethylene Acrylic Ester Terpolymers
- Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Terpolymers
Ethylene Copolymer Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]
- Packaging & Labelling
- Adhesives
- Glue Sticks
- Bookbinding
- Woodworking
- Sanitary & Disposals
- Solar Cell Encapsulation
- Others
Ethylene Copolymer Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]
- Automotive
- Food & Beverages
- Textile
- Building & Construction
- Healthcare
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Ethylene Copolymer Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
List of Ethylene Copolymer Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ethylene copolymer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ethylene copolymer companies profiled in this report include:
- DuPont
- Celanese
- The Dow Chemical
- BASF
- Sipchem
- USI
- LyondellBasell
- Wacker Chemie
- ExxoMobil Chemicals
- Lanxess
Ethylene Copolymer Market Insights
The report forecasts that packaging and labelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.
Within this market, food & beverage is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.
Features of the Global Ethylene Copolymer Market
- Market Size Estimates: Ethylene copolymer market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
- Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
- Segmentation Analysis: Ethylene copolymer market size by type, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).
- Regional Analysis: Ethylene copolymer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
- Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, end use industries, and regions for the ethylene copolymer market.
- Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the ethylene copolymer market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
