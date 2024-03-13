FLUENT Prioritizes Reinvestment into Florida-Based Cultivation Facilities with Multiple Renovations and Expansions

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announced the commencement of a new cultivation facility, known as the “Rosa Facility” in Tampa, Florida and commencement of cultivation activities at its new facility in Ruskin, bringing a slew of employment opportunities to both Florida cities.



“To keep up with today’s vertical medical marijuana market in Florida, it’s imperative for companies to reinvest into their ecosystem when they can to stay in balance,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “Our individual store sales continue to increase, and we intend to continue to add additional stores each quarter. This boost in sales demand dictates the need for increased production output to stay in balance and support growth.”

Both properties were chosen for their proximity to the company’s main cultivation and manufacturing site in Tampa, Florida. With a phased approach that began in February of this year, FLUENT plans to bring 40 new employment opportunities to the Tampa area region once renovations are completed by the end of 2024.

Approved for operation in February, the Ruskin facility touts a combination of greenhouse and indoor cannabis cultivation across over 20,000 square feet, bringing 15 new employment opportunities to the community.

For more information on FLUENT, please visit: www.getFLUENT.com

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

