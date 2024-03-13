Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

One bid for ISK 300m was received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.56%. The bid was not accepted in the series.

A total of 11 bids for ISK 3,760m were received in the series LBANK CBI 30 at 3.57%-3.63% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,200m were accepted in the series at 3.59% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 11,060m.

Settlement date will be 20 March 2024.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.