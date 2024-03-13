The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs tasks the Central Bank of Iceland’s Government Debt Management department with concluding primary dealer agreements on issuance of Treasury securities and market making in the secondary market.

Resident entities that have an operating licence in accordance with Article 4, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Financial Undertakings, no. 161/2002, that have the equipment needed to participate in Treasury securities auctions and can demonstrate a secure settlement of transactions through the Central Bank of Iceland, may request to be parties to the agreement.

Primary dealers have the exclusive right to submit bids at auctions where Treasury securities are offered. They also receive access to special facilities such as repurchase agreements for government bonds, in accordance with the relevant rules and the applicable terms and conditions.

Primary dealers act as market makers for government bonds and are obliged to submit bid and ask quotes for a certain minimum amount in each series of government bonds, in accordance with the bid-ask maximum spread specified in the agreement.

Further information can be found in the attached sample primary dealer agreement. Those parties wishing to become primary dealers in Treasury securities are requested to send digitally signed agreements to the Government Debt Management department at the Central Bank of Iceland before 16:00 hrs. Friday 15 March 2024.

Further information can be obtained from Björgvin Sighvatsson, Head of Government Debt Management, at tel +354 569 9600.

Attachment