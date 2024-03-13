Charter Arabia Expands its Fleet with the Addition of 70 FT Duretti Yacht

Dubai, UAE, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting sail with Charter Arabia has always been synonymous with exceptional service, unrivaled comfort, and unforgettable moments on the water. Now, with the introduction of the 70 Ft Duretti Yacht, the company reaffirms its commitment to providing the best-in-class experiences for its clients.

The 70 Ft Duretti Yacht boasts sleek lines, luxurious interiors, and top-of-the-line amenities, making it an ideal choice for intimate gatherings, corporate events, or simply a day of leisurely cruising along the stunning Dubai coastline. Equipped with spacious decks, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and comfortable living spaces, this yacht redefines luxury on the water.

Indulge in the spacious deck areas, where you can bask in the sun, sip on champagne, and savor delectable cuisine prepared by our expert chefs. Step inside to discover the luxurious interiors, featuring elegant furnishings, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and plush seating areas where you can relax in style.

Charter Arabia continues to set the standard for luxury yacht charters in Dubai, with a diverse fleet catering to every occasion. From sleek and modern yachts to classic and elegant vessels, the company ensures that clients have access to the finest selection of yachts for rent in Dubai.

Quote from a company’s spokesperson:

"We are thrilled to introduce the 70 Ft Duretti Yacht to our esteemed clients. This addition reflects our dedication to offering unparalleled luxury yacht experiences in Dubai. Whether it's a romantic sunset cruise, a corporate event, or a family celebration, the 70 Ft Duretti Yacht provides the perfect setting for creating lasting memories."

For more information about the yacht for rent in Dubai and Charter Arabia's range of luxury yacht experiences, visit their website.

About the company:

Charter Arabia is a premier luxury yacht charter company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a passion for delivering extraordinary experiences at sea, we offer a wide range of yacht charter services to cater to the unique desires of our clients. Our commitment to excellence has made us the top choice for those seeking a luxurious getaway on the waters of Dubai.

Contact:

Address: Marina Plaza Tower, 74, Al Marsa Street, Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates

Email: info@charterarabia.com

Telephone Number: +971 502400018

Website: https://www.charterarabia.com/





