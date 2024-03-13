Pixalate Releases Q4 2023 Global Ad Fraud Benchmarks for Desktop & Mobile Web Traffic: North America Had 12% Invalid Traffic (IVT) Rate, Tied With APAC and LATAM For Highest

LONDON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 Global Desktop & Mobile Web Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on desktop and mobile websites in Q4 2023.



To compile the research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 15 billion open programmatic desktop and mobile web ad impressions in Q4 2023. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across desktop and mobile web browsers by global region (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, browser (Google Chrome, Firefox, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, Opera), device type, and app-ads.txt. files. Pixalate’s findings concerning the mobile web traffic analysis cover smartphones as well as tablet devices.



Key Findings:



IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on Desktop Web

The global invalid traffic (IVT) rate for desktop web was 11% Among the top five desktop web browsers, traffic on Firefox had the highest IVT rate of 22%

The IVT rate for desktop web traffic in APAC, LATAM, and North America was 12%, while EMEA saw an 8% IVT rate

IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on Mobile Web





Global invalid traffic (IVT) rate for mobile web was 9%

Safari mobile web traffic had the lowest IVT rate at 4% , followed by Chrome at 7%

mobile web traffic had the lowest IVT rate at , followed by at North America had the highest mobile web IVT rate among global regions at 11%

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q4 2023 Desktop and Mobile Web Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”