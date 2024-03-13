Global gRNA Research Analysis Report 2024: Precision in Gene Editing and Rising Adoption of NGS Technologies Enhancing gRNA Applications

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global gRNA Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Services (Products, Custom gRNA Synthesis Services), gRNA Type (Research-Use), Application, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gRNA market is anticipated to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030

The rising adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is significantly boosting the market. As NGS technologies become more prevalent, they empower researchers and scientists with advanced capabilities for genomic analysis and manipulation. NGS enables high-throughput sequencing of genetic material, allowing for the rapid and cost-effective examination of entire genomes.

This efficiency is crucial for gRNA applications, as it facilitates the identification and validation of target genes for genetic manipulation. NGS technologies provide a precise and comprehensive understanding of genomic sequences. This precision is vital for designing gRNAs with high specificity, ensuring accurate targeting of genes during the gene editing process using CRISPR/Cas systems.



Furthermore, the increasing investments by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for R&D activities are expected to fuel the market in the coming years. The development of user-friendly and affordable gRNA synthesis kits and services has made CRISPR-Cas9 technology more accessible to researchers of all levels. The continuous discovery of novel applications for CRISPR-Cas9 fuels the demand for gRNA.



Additionally, the launch of new gRNA final products can drive innovation, expand the market reach of players, and accelerate the adoption of gene editing technologies, contributing to the overall growth & advancement of the market. For instance, in October 2023, Synthego, a prominent provider of genome engineering solutions, launched IND-enabling (INDe) gRNAs.

This transformative offering marks a significant advancement in the CRISPR-based cell and gene therapy preclinical pipeline. By providing researchers with high-quality gRNAs meticulously designed for GLP-regulated preclinical and IND-enabling studies, this product incorporates comprehensive IND-compliant materials and documentation throughout its design and production. Thus, it will drive the market growth.



gRNA Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product & services, the product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.4% in 2023. These products offer high accuracy, efficiency, and specificity in gene editing, making them popular among researchers is one of the primary drivers driving market expansion

On the basis of gRNA type, the research-use segment dominated the market share in 2023. A large number of research programs conducted across various research institutes demand research-grade gRNA is driving up demand for this segment

On the basis of application, the genome engineering segment dominated the market share in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced genetic tools for research and therapeutic purposes

On the basis of end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market share in 2023. The adoption of gRNA in precision medicine by pharmaceutical and biotech companies fuels its market growth as it becomes integral to the development of personalized therapies

North America dominated the global industry in 2023 with a revenue share of 52.6% owing to the presence of key market players in the region

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientififc, Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

System Biosciences, LLC.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Merck KGaA

Azenta Life Sciences (Genewiz)

Takara Bio Inc.

Synbio Technologies

Revvity Inc (Horizon Discovery Ltd.)

Synthego

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $497.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1620 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. gRNA Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. gRNA Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Drivers Analysis

3.4.1. Increase in adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing

3.4.2. Growing R&D in proteomics and genomics

3.4.3. Increasing adoption of personalized medicine

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. Regulatory Challenges

3.5.2. Off-Target Effects and Safety Concerns

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7. COVID-19 Analysis



Chapter 4. Product & Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. gRNA market: Product & Services Movement Analysis

4.2. Products

4.2.1. Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. gRNA Final Products

4.2.2.1. gRNA Final Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3. gRNA Synthesis Products

4.2.3.1. gRNA Synthesis Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. gRNA Synthesis Kits

4.2.3.3. Plasmids

4.3. Custom gRNA Synthesis Services



Chapter 5. gRNA Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. gRNA market: gRNA Type Movement Analysis

5.2. Research-Use

5.2.1. Research-Use Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3. GMP-grade



Chapter 6. Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. gRNA market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2. Genome Engineering

6.2.1. Genome Engineering Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Disease Model Studies

6.4. Functional Genomics

6.5. Epigenetics



Chapter 7. End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. gRNA market: End-Use Movement Analysis

7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.2.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Academic Research Institutes

7.4. CMOs & CROs



Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.2.1. Acquisition

9.2.2. Product/service launch

9.2.3. Partnerships/Collaborations

9.2.4. Others

9.3. Market Position Analysis, 2023

9.4. Company Profiles

