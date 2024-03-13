Fermyon Delivers the First WebAssembly Platform for Kubernetes, Enabling 50x More Applications Per Node

LONGMONT, Colo., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fermyon™ Technologies , the serverless WebAssembly company, today announces Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes , the first WebAssembly platform for Kubernetes. Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes enables enterprises to achieve 50x or greater workload density per node, dramatically reducing costs while also increasing capacity.



More than 5.6 million developers and an estimated 96% of organizations are using Kubernetes (source 2022 CNCF Annual Survey ). By leveraging Kubernetes for serverless computing, organizations benefit from the flexibility and scalability of serverless architectures while using Kubernetes as the underlying infrastructure orchestrator.

Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes is a robust, easy-to-use serverless platform that enables developers to quickly deploy WebAssembly (Wasm) applications to Kubernetes, regardless of their experience level with Kubernetes. It also enables enterprises to run more workloads on their Kubernetes clusters and easily scale up or down based on usage, thereby increasing performance and lowering costs. Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes runs on self-hosted infrastructure, whether cloud-hosted or on-premises, alleviating vendor lock-in.

Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes Key Benefits:

Greater than 50x Density : Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes can deliver >1,500 serverless applications per Kubernetes node, with automated scale-to-zero and sub-millisecond cold-start times. Increased density can dramatically lower costs and add more capacity per node.

: Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes can deliver >1,500 serverless applications per Kubernetes node, with automated scale-to-zero and sub-millisecond cold-start times. Increased density can dramatically lower costs and add more capacity per node. Unmatched Developer Experience : Using the WebAssembly Component Model, developers with little to no Kubernetes expertise can easily build and deploy secure, highly performant, cross-platform applications.

: Using the WebAssembly Component Model, developers with little to no Kubernetes expertise can easily build and deploy secure, highly performant, cross-platform applications. Simplified Kubernetes Implementations: By deploying Spin WebAssembly applications to Kubernetes, Fermyon enables the standardization of a hosting platform across hosting providers.



"Utilizing Spin WebAssembly with SpinKube on Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service helps us to achieve faster scalability, and reach higher density without the need to dramatically change our operational posture. With that we've been able to take a Kubernetes batch process of tens of thousands of orders and cut the compute cost by 60% without trading off performance," said Kai Walter, Distinguished Architect, ZEISS Group. "We are excited to see WebAssembly become a first-class workload in Kubernetes. SpinKube and Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes will reshape how we all do high-performance computing in Kubernetes.”

“Fermyon is enabling enterprises to seamlessly incorporate the performance benefits that previously only existed in Fermyon Cloud into their existing Kubernetes deployments. Developers can now take their serverless WebAssembly experience to the next level, with mind boggling performance benefits and developer ease-of-use,” said Matt Butcher, CEO at Fermyon Technologies. “Fermyon is proud to be at the forefront of the third wave of cloud computing by bringing WebAssembly into the cloud native ecosystem. We are also eager to follow the efficiency and ease-of-use gains that this new technology brings to developers and platform engineers.”

Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes is powered by SpinKube , an open source project that streamlines the experience of developing, deploying, and operating Wasm workloads on Kubernetes. SpinKube combines the Spin operator , containerd Spin shim , and the runtime class manager (formerly KWasm ) open source projects with contributions from Microsoft, SUSE, Liquid Reply, and Fermyon. By running applications at the Wasm abstraction layer, SpinKube enables application developers to easily deploy serverless WebAssembly applications into Kubernetes, leading to efficient use of node resources with cold start speeds under one millisecond.

"Organizations are under pressure to modernize heritage applications. According to our research, complexity is one of the top five reasons organizations delay these initiatives," states Paul Nashawaty, Practice Lead and Principal Analyst at The Futurum Group. “Fermyon not only reduces complexity but also continues to address enterprise cloud computing pain points head-on while also considering the growing demand for increased profitability and productivity. Spin has been delivering on the productivity benefit for over a year, but Fermyon can now deliver on that profitability objective with the introduction of its Kubernetes platform.”

Fermyon Platform for Kubernetes and SpinKube are available now. SpinKube can be downloaded on GitHub at https://github.com/spinkube .

Fermyon will be showcasing Fermyon technologies at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Paris, France March 19-22, 2024.

