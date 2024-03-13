$69.7 Billion Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Assessment 2024-2034 Featuring Lonza Group, Catalent, Recipharm

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market by Product Type, by Mechanism, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market projects an auspicious growth period ahead. According to the study, the market size, which was valued at USD 36.61 billion in 2023, is anticipated to expand to a noteworthy USD 69.71 billion by 2034, flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.03% during the forecast period of 2024-2034.



An analysis of the market dynamics sheds light on the factors propelling this growth - an aging population, an uptick in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased consumption of generic pharmaceuticals, and strides in manufacturing technology. Notably, collaborations and strategic partnerships remain catalysts for innovation and expansion in the sector.



The report delves into key market segments including product types, mechanisms of action, and end-users, providing a layers-deep understanding of the industry. The tablets segment, the study highlights, dominated the market revenue in 2023 and continues to hold its lead owing to the demand across chronic disease treatments and favorable patient compliance metrics.





Market Highlights

Immediate-release formulations stand tall as the preferred mechanism for oral solid dosages, spurred by their rapid therapeutic action and broad application spectrum.

In contrast, the controlled release category is anticipated to command impressive growth over the forecast period due to the ongoing desire for improved patient adherence and minimized side effects.

By end-user, large-size pharmaceutical entities have harnessed the highest revenue, a testament to their expansive operations and deep-seated infrastructural prowess.

The report indicates an undercurrent of growth within the Asia Pacific region, as it braces to outpace other geographies, pivoted by burgeoning healthcare sectors and competitive manufacturing costs. Meanwhile, the North American region continues to stake its claim as a revenue leader in oral solid dosage contract manufacturing, underpinned by an intricate pharmaceutical landscape and a robust regulatory apparatus.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $69.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

