Jacqueline Saito, M.D., named chief quality and safety officer and VP for Medical Affairs at Children’s National

Washington, D.C., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s National Hospital is pleased to welcome Jacqueline M. Saito, M.D., M.S.C.I., M.B.A., as the new chief quality and safety officer and vice president for Medical Affairs, effective March 1, 2024.

Dr. Saito will lead Children’s National in its continuous efforts on quality, patient safety and employee safety, as well as medical staff affairs. In addition, she will serve on the medical faculty and as attending physician in the Division of General and Thoracic Surgery.

“I am honored to lead the patient safety and quality initiatives at Children’s National Hospital,” Dr. Saito said. “This role is pivotal in advancing our standards of excellence. Together as a team, we will intensify our focus on enhancing quality initiatives and striving to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients, their families and the community we serve.”

Dr. Saito is a recognized leader in quality improvement, evidence-based care, supply standardization and clinical integration/clinical engagement, and has a background and training in pediatric surgery. Dr. Saito has served as a leader for the American College of Surgeons, National Surgical Quality Improvement Program-Pediatric and has been an active participant in the Children’s Hospitals Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS). Additionally, she has served as the principal investigator for multicenter research projects related to pediatric surgical outcomes. She holds a Master of Science in Clinical Investigation.

She joins Children’s National after 15 years at Washington University, St. Louis, where she was associate professor of Surgery and associate medical director of Supply and Resource Stewardship at the BJC Healthcare Center for Clinical Excellence. Dr. Saito has served as site principal investigator for several multi-institutional clinical research projects related to pediatric surgical outcomes and antimicrobial stewardship.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Saito’s leadership and expertise as we continue to ensure the safest, highest-quality care for the children we care for,” said David Wessel, M.D. , executive vice president, chief medical officer and physician-in-chief at Children's National. “With her exceptional background in quality improvement and medical staff affairs she will elevate our efforts in safety, quality improvement and patient care outcomes.”

