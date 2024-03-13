Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Pharmaceutical Giants Ramp Up Investments Amidst Rising Chronic Disease Burden

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market By Service; By Application; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contract research organization services market size was estimated to be USD 75.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 247.2 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 11.36% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in research and development activities, rising investment by key market players, increasing need for time efficient and cost-effective drug development, growing technological advancements, surge in number of clinical trials, increased outsourced penetration, rising demand for new clinical trial designs for complex cell & gene therapies, and surge in strategic initiatives such as partnership & collaboration within major market players are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.





North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of research & development activities to CRO, surge in number of clinical trials, rising presence of major market players, growing drug development activities, and increasing mergers & acquisitions between leading market players.



Surge in strategic initiatives such as partnership & collaboration within major market players is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Pharmaceutical product development LLC (PPD) and Science 37 have formed a collaboration, wherein PPD will utilize Science 37's Decentralized Clinical Trials Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to create, assess, and carry out digital trials. This partnership involves the design, development, testing, implementation, and execution of these trials.



By Service, Clinical research service was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Contract Research Organization Services Market in 2022 owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing outsourcing research & development activities by market players, and rising initiatives by key market players.



By Application, Oncology was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Contract Research Organization Services Market in 2022 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing advancement in research & technology, surge in drug discovery for cancer treatment, and growing mergers & acquisitions within market players.



By End-user, Pharmaceutical & biotech companies was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Contract Research Organization Services Market in 2022 owing to the increasing investment in research & development activities, growing outsourcing of research & development, rising demand for contract research organization due to rise in number of clinical trials, surge in government support & funding for clinical trials, and increasing mergers & acquisitions within major market players.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $75.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $247.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

