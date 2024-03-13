Pixalate Releases Q4 2023 Global Ad Fraud Benchmarks for Mobile Apps: 21% Invalid Traffic (IVT) Rate Across Apps in Google, Apple App Stores - Google Apps Had 37% Higher IVT Than Apple

LONDON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 Global Mobile App Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on mobile apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



To compile the research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 35 billion open programmatic mobile in-app ad impressions in Q4 2023. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across mobile apps by global region (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), by country, app-ads.txt files, and additional breakdowns.



Key Findings:



IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on Mobile Apps



In Q4 2023 , the global mobile app IVT rate in the open programmatic mobile in-app ad marketplace was 21% , higher than the global average of all open programmatic advertising ( 18% ) The IVT rate on mobile apps that do not have an app-ads.txt files was 73% higher compared to apps that have an app-ads.txt file Mobile in-app IVTrate during the same period last year (Q4 2022) was 25%, marking a 16% reduction YoY

