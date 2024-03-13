Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Montrose at Innisbrook, Coming Soon to Palm Harbor, Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Montrose at Innisbrook community is coming soon to the acclaimed Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbour, Florida, which annually hosts a PGA TOUR event. Construction of the Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes is set to begin in the summer of 2024 and sales will start this fall.



Located on the Gulf Coast within one of the nation’s premier golf destinations, Montrose at Innisbrook will offer 174 home sites with available lake, preserve, and golf course views across three collections: Townes, Highbridge, and Torrance. The gated community will feature Toll Brothers’ stunning architectural designs with spacious single-family homes and low-maintenance townhomes ranging from 2,097 to 3,932+ square feet of luxury living space. Home buyers will select from single-level or two-story home designs with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages. Homes will be priced from the mid-$500,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Montrose at Innisbrook showcases luxury Florida living in an incredible resort community with exceptional indoor-to-outdoor spaces and an array of personalization options through our Design Studio experience,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota. "We are excited to work with such a distinguished destination as Innisbrook to offer three new home collections that celebrate the resort’s numerous amenities and the Tampa Bay lifestyle.”

Owned by Sheila Johnson and part of Salamander Collection’s portfolio, Innisbrook Golf Resort is located on over 800 wooded acres of rolling hills and features 63 holes of championship golf, including the famous Copperhead Course, plus 5 restaurants and 3 bars, 10 tennis courts, 7 pickleball courts, a Salamander Spa with 12 treatment rooms, 6 heated swimming pool complexes, as well as walking trails and fishing options.

Each of Toll Brothers’ new home collections in Innisbrook will offer home sites with incredible lake, preserve, of golf views, and select townhomes in the Townes Collection at Montrose at Innisbrook will have views of the celebrated Copperhead Golf Course from covered lanais. Next week, Innisbrook will host the world’s finest golfers as they compete for the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship on Copperhead’s undulating and challenging layout.





Innisbrook is near a variety of shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including several Gulf Coast beaches such as Clearwater Beach and the major commuter highways of Greater Tampa Bay. Children will have the opportunity to attend top-rated schools in the Pinellas County School District.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

About Salamander Collection

Salamander Collection is privately owned and operated, and based in Middleburg, VA, just outside Washington, D.C. Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson, it has a luxury portfolio featuring the triple Forbes Five-Star rated Salamander Middleburg, an equestrian-inspired property in the Virginia countryside; Salamander Washington DC, an elegant hotel located along the capital’s vibrant Southwest waterfront and the soon-to-open restaurant Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi; Half Moon, the storied resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, featuring three distinct experiences including the acclaimed Eclipse; Aspen Meadows Resort, which features sweeping views on 40 beautiful acres in Aspen, CO’s west end and newly renovated Herbert Bayer-inspired accommodations and arrival experience; Hotel Bennett, a spectacular grand hotel in Charleston, SC, overlooking the city’s historic Marion Square; and Innisbrook Resort in the Tampa Bay area, which hosts the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship each year on its famed Copperhead Course. SalamanderHotels.com.

