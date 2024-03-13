Global $10.3 Bn Commercial Vehicle Telematics Markets 2023-2024 and 2028 with Verizon, Geotab, Trimble, PTC, TomTom, Omnitracs, Masternaut , Microlise, Inseego, and Samsara Dominating

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Offering (Software (Fleet Management, Telematics Productivity), Services), Vehicle Type (LCV, MHCV), Propulsion Type (IC Engine, Electric, Hybrid), Sales Channel, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial vehicle telematics market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period

The report offers valuable insights into the commercial vehicle telematics market, providing market leaders and new entrants with revenue approximations for both the overall market and its subsegments. This information aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, enabling them to better position their businesses and devise suitable go-to-market strategies. Additionally, stakeholders can gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics, including key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth of the commercial vehicle telematics market is primarily attributed to the pressing need for streamlined fleet management, the increasing demand to reduce vehicle fuel consumption and downtime, as well as stricter regulations emphasizing passenger and vehicle safety.

A competitive assessment is conducted, offering an in-depth analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players such as Verizon Connect (US), Geotab (Canada), Trimble (US), PTC (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Omnitracs (US), Masternaut Limited (United Kingdom), Microlise (United Kingdom), Inseego Corporation (US), and Samsara (US), among others.

By offering, telematics compliance software segment is expected to register the fastest market growth rate during the forecast period



Telematics compliance software in the commercial vehicle telematics sector is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing regulatory requirements. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent standards related to driver safety, emissions, and operational protocols.

Telematics compliance software offers fleet operators a comprehensive solution to efficiently manage and adhere to these regulations, ensuring both legal compliance and operational optimization. As the regulatory landscape evolves, the demand for telematics compliance solutions is anticipated to surge, driving rapid growth in this segment.



By sales channel, aftermarket segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The aftermarket segment of the commercial vehicle telematics market is poised to capture the largest market share during the forecast period primarily due to the increasing trend of retrofitting existing fleets with telematics solutions. Fleet operators are recognizing the benefits of post-purchase installations, such as cost-effectiveness and flexibility, enabling them to upgrade vehicles with the latest telematics technologies without the need for significant upfront investments. This trend is expected to drive substantial growth in the aftermarket segment as businesses seek to enhance operational efficiency and stay competitive in the evolving landscape.



By Region, Asia Pacific is slated to grow at the fastest rate and North America to have the largest market share during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience accelerated growth in the commercial vehicle telematics market due to factors such as rising urbanization, increased e-commerce activities, and stringent regulatory measures promoting road safety and environmental sustainability. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market share, driven by the region's advanced infrastructure, widespread adoption of telematics solutions, and a matured transportation industry. The combination of these factors positions North America as a dominant market player, while Asia Pacific showcases significant potential for rapid expansion.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 393 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Amplified Demand for Fleet Optimization and Real-Time Asset Monitoring to Drive Market Growth

Electric Vehicle Propulsion Segment to Account for Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Software and Fleet Operators to be Largest Shareholders in Market in North America in 2023

North America to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Case Study Analysis

Krp Rentals and Trucking Improves Productivity and Safety with Verizon Connect

Shaziman Transport Improves Performance, Saves Money, and Reduces Environmental Footprint with Data

Middlesboro Coca-Cola's Move to Tmt SaaS for Fleet Maintenance Generates Measurable Savings

Vestergaard Company Leverages IoT to Optimize Efficiency of Its Mission-Critical Aircraft Equipment

Merchants Foodservice Applying Advanced Technologies to Ensure Drivers and Products Arrive Safely, on Time, and Intact

Jaga Brothers Optimized Management of Trucks & Trailers, Generating Fuel Savings and Reducing Downtime Across Entire Fleet

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Increasing Need for Efficient Fleet Management

Rising Demand for Reduced Fuel Consumption and Vehicle Downtime

Increasing Regulatory Mandates to Improve Safety & Security of Vehicles and Passengers

Growing Awareness of Predictive Maintenance

Restraints

Dependence on Fluctuating Vehicle Demand

Integration Complexity of Telematic Solutions

High Initial Cost of Implementing Telematics Systems

Opportunities

Potential of V2X Communication and Autonomous Driving Integration

Integration of Advanced Analytics & AI-Powered Insights with Telematics Software

Expansion of Transportation and Logistics Industry

New Revenue Stream Offered by Eld Mandate for Existing Vendors

Challenges

Reduced Efficiency of Data Communication with Advanced Computing Processing Units due to Legacy Telematics Hardware

Complete Network Coverage and Elimination of Blind Spots

Lack of Standardized Systems

Evolution of Commercial Vehicle Telematics

Types of Telematics Systems

Obd II Telematics Systems

Bluetooth-Powered Telematics Systems

Smartphone-based Telematics Systems

Blackbox Telematics Systems

OEM Hard-Wired Telematics Systems

12V Plug-In Self Installation Telematics Systems

Ecosystem/Market Map

Telematics Software Providers

Telematics Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

System Integrators

End-users

Government & Regulatory Bodies

Technology Analysis

Key Technology

Global Positioning System (Gps)

Telematics Control Unit (Tcu)

IoT Connectivity

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas)

Complementary Technologies

Edge Computing

Cloud Computing

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Mobile App Integration

Adjacent Technologies

Blockchain

5G Connectivity

Augmented Reality (Ar)

Cybersecurity

Regulations: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

North America

Electronic Logging Device (Eld) Mandate

California Consumer Privacy Act (Ccpa)

Transportation of Dangerous Goods (Tdg) Regulations

Europe

General Data Protection Regulation

Ecall Regulation

Eu Regulation 2019/2144 on Co2 Emission Performance Standards for New Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Asia-Pacific

India: Ais-140 (Automotive Industry Standard 140)

China: Gb/T 32960

Australia: Telematics Data Privacy Guidelines

Middle East & Africa

South Africa: Road Traffic Management System (Rtms) Act 2008

Nigeria: National Road Traffic Regulations

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Federal Law on Road Transport and Traffic

Latin America

Brazil: Contran Resolution 245/2007

Mexico: General Law of National Public Security

Argentina: Resolution 39/2017 - Ansv



Commercial Vehicle Telematics Business Models

Software Vendor Model

Consulting Services Model

OEM Collaboration Model

Data Monetization Model

Fleet Management-As-A-Service Model

Company Profiles

Key Players

Verizon Connect

Geotab

Ptc

Trimble

Tomtom

Omnitracs

Masternaut Limited

Microlise

Inseego Corporation

Samsara

Octo Telematics

Mix Telematics

Zonar Systems

Teletrac Navman

Spireon

Lytx

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Startup/SME Profiles

Motive

Nauto

Greenroad Technologies

Otonomo Technologies

Fleetx.Io

Onfleet

Vontier

Tangerine

Mojio

Gurtam

Fleetable

Avrios

Platform Science

