Date 13 March 2024

Distribution policy for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank has today adopted the following distribution policy:

From the 2024 financial year, the board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank will endeavour to distribute an annual dividend of up to 20% of the net profit for the year as future ordinary profit distribution.

Besides the ordinary profit distribution, the board of directors may initiate share buyback programmes on an ad hoc basis. The programmes will be subject to the board’s prior overall assessment of the bank’s capital position and capital objectives and the management’s growth expectations. They are also conditional on the Danish FSA’s approval.





