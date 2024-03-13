Pre-Filled Syringes Market 10 Year Forecast Report 2024-2034: Growing Movement Towards Home-based Healthcare and Innovative Solutions Addressing the Escalating Need for Pre-Filled Syringes

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Filled Syringes Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Pre-Filled Syringes Market is forecast to surpass US$ 5 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Technological Advancements in Pre-filled Injectors



Pre-filled injectors find application primarily in hospital emergency departments and for managing specific chronic conditions. These drugs are often used to treat chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. This trend will contribute to market growth during the forecast period include the increasing demand for biotechnology drugs presenting expanded opportunities for biotech industry growth. The advanced therapies, often requiring precise dosing and stringent safety measures, find an ideal match in prefilled syringes.

These syringes offer convenience, accuracy, and sterility, ensuring patients receive the correct dosage with reduced risk of contamination. With the rising demand for biologics to manage chronic conditions, prefilled syringes emerge as a preferred delivery method, enhancing patient adherence and treatment outcomes while minimizing waste and improving overall healthcare efficiency.



Increase in Patient Convenience and Compliance



Patient convenience and compliance play crucial roles in driving adoption and usage of prefilled syringes. Prefilled syringes offer significant advantages over traditional vials and ampoules, particularly in terms of convenience and ease of use for patients. With prefilled syringes, patients can avoid the need for manual drawing of medication, reducing preparation time and simplifying administration. This streamlined process not only enhances convenience but also encourages patient compliance with prescribed treatment regimens.

By eliminating potential barriers to adherence, such as complicated dosing procedures or fear of needle handling, prefilled syringes contribute to better treatment outcomes and improved patient satisfaction. Overall, the focus on patient convenience and compliance serves as a key driver in the continued growth and adoption of prefilled syringes in healthcare settings.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Emerging Movement Towards Home-based Healthcare

Rising Uptake of Injectable Medications

Innovative Solutions Addressing the Escalating Need for Pre-Filled Syringes

Market Restraining Factors

Challenges in the Manufacturing Process

Presence of Alternative Drug Administration Techniques

Sterilization Difficulties and the Presence of More Economical Alternatives

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Biologicals and Biosimilars

Surge in the Need for Pre-Filled Injectable Drugs

Favourable Opportunities in Biotech Industry

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Conventional

Safety

By Material

Glass

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Elastomer

By Design

Single-chamber

Dual-chamber

Customized

By Delivery

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Others

By Application

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Others

Baxter International Inc.

BD

Biocon

Cardinal Health

Catalent

Datwyler Holding

Debiotech

Elcam Medical

Fresenius Kabi

Gerresheimer

Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology

MedXL

Nipro Medical

Owen Mumford

Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL) Group

Schott

Stevanato Group

Terumo

Vetter Pharma

West Pharmaceutical Services

