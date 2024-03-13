Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030: Increasing Demand for EVA in the Medical Industry and Expansion of the Solar Industry

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market looks attractive with opportunities in the packaging, solar, agriculture, wire & cable, footwear, and automotive industries. The global ethylene vinyl acetate market is expected to reach an estimated $16.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for EVA in food and medical packaging industries and expansion of solar photovoltaic capacity around the globe.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for EVA in the medical industry and expansion of the solar industry.

Key Market Insights

Films are forecast to remain the largest application segment during the forecast period. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness of the use of solar energy, which is augmenting the demand for EVA films in photovoltaic cells.

Solar is forecast to remain the largest end use industry, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by growth in solar photovoltaic cell installation in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and it will experience the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by growth in the various end use industries, such as packaging, footwear, solar photovoltaic cells, and wires & cables. China is the largest market for ethylene vinyl acetate due to its high consumption in footwear, solar, automotive, and wires & cables, supported by the high domestic demand.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Ethylene vinyl acetate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Ethylene vinyl acetate market size by various segments, such as application, density, and end use industry in terms of value and volume

Regional Analysis: Ethylene vinyl acetate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications, densities, end use industries, and regions for the ethylene vinyl acetate market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ethylene vinyl acetate market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ethylene vinyl acetate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the ethylene vinyl acetate companies profiled in this report includes:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Hanwha Chemical

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastics

LyondellBasell Industries

Arkema

Celanese

USI

Lotte Chemical

Versalis

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global ethylene vinyl acetate market by application (film, foam, adhesives, and others), end use industry (packaging, solar, agriculture, wires & cables, automotive, footwear, and others), density (very low density EVA, low density EVA, medium density EVA, and high density EVA), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in this market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Application

3.3.1: Films

3.3.2: Foam

3.3.3: Adhesives

3.3.4: Other Applications

3.4: Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Packaging

3.4.2: Solar

3.4.3: Agriculture

3.4.4: Wires & Cables

3.4.5: Automotive

3.4.6: Footwear

3.4.7: Other End Use Industries

3.5: Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Density

3.5.1: Very Low Density EVA

3.5.2: Low Density EVA

3.5.3: Medium Density EVA

3.5.4: High Density EVA

3.6: Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Process Type

3.6.1: Autoclave

3.6.2: Tubular



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Region

4.2: North American Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

4.3: European Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

4.4: APAC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

4.5: ROW Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market



