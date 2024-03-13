Air France-KLM - state aid appeal

Paris, March 13, 2024

Air France-KLM and Air France confirm having lodged two appeals before the Court of Justice of the European Union of two judgments of the General Court of the European Union rendered in December 2023, annulling a 2020 Commission decision and a 2021 Commission decision which approved various French State aid measures during the Covid 19 crisis.

Air France-KLM reminds that Air France-KLM and Air France have fully refunded all State aid received, in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

