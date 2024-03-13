Middle East & Africa Home Healthcare Market Analysis Report 2024 - A USD 9.84 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 5.38% from 2024 to 2030

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Components (Equipment, Services), By Indication (Maternal Disorders, Cancer), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa home healthcare market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.38% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases and rising demand for cost-effective alternatives to hospitalization are the major factors contributing to market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases cause 1.7 million deaths yearly in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Also, the number of individuals with chronic diseases like diabetes is anticipated to reach 47 million by 2045. The rising geriatric population has increased demand for home healthcare services, such as skilled nursing, physical therapy, and assistance with everyday life activities, and this is anticipated to drive market growth.







Furthermore, rapid technological advancements, such as integrating telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions, offer a comprehensive approach to managing patient health outside traditional hospital settings and potentially transform home healthcare. The Middle East's governments have been actively promoting home healthcare to improve patient care and lessen the burden on conventional healthcare institutions. For instance, in 2023, the National Center for Privatization & PPP and the Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia collaborated to launch the Expressions of Interest (EOI) for home healthcare, long-term care, and medical rehabilitation projects in the Eastern Region and Riyadh.



Middle East & Africa Home Healthcare Market Report Highlights

The services component segment dominated the market with a share of 84.1% in 2023 due to being a more affordable option for hospitalization and institutional care

In the component segment, equipment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Advanced technological innovations in products that facilitate prompt and precise diagnosis are anticipated to drive growth in the diagnostic equipment sector

The diabetes & kidney disorders segment accounted for a significant share of the indication segment in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region, leading to increasing incidences of disorders related to kidneys. Such conditions have a substantial impact on patients, rendering home healthcare necessary

The mobility disorder sector in the indication segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

In January 2024, Burjeel Holdings and E& Enterprise announced two collaborations to transform healthcare in the UAE and beyond. These include the introduction of a strategic memorandum of agreement (MoU) and launching telemedicine services. The collaboration emphasizes achieving sustainable healthcare goals in managing chronic diseases, advanced telemedicine, and remote patient care monitoring systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Middle East and Africa Home Healthcare Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancements in ablation devices

Rising geriatric population

Government initiatives

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

Stringent regulations

Scarcity of skilled home healthcare service professionals

3.3. Middle East and Africa Home Healthcare Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Middle East and Africa Home Healthcare Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Component Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Middle East and Africa Home Healthcare Market by Component Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Equipment

Therapeutic Home respiratory equipment Insulin delivery market Home IV pumps Home dialysis equipment Other therapeutic equipment

Diagnostics Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million) Diabetic care unit BP monitors Multi para diagnostic monitors Home pregnancy and fertility kits Apnea and sleep monitors Holter monitors Heart rate meters (include pacemakers) Others

Mobility assist

Wheel chair Home medical furniture Walking assist devices



4.4.2. Services

Skilled nursing services

Physician primary care Nursing care Physical/occupational/speech therapy Nutritional support Hospice & palliative Other skilled nursing services

Unskilled nursing services

Chapter 5. Middle East and Africa Home Healthcare Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Indication Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Middle East and Africa Home Healthcare Market by Indication Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

Cardiovascular disorder & hypertension

Diabetes & kidney disorders

Neurological & mental disorders

Respiratory disease & COPD

Maternal disorders

Mobility disorders

Cancer

Wound care

Others

Chapter 6. Middle East and Africa Home Healthcare Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Middle East and Africa Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Air Liquide

Amana Healthcare

B. Braun SE

Medtronic

Manzil Healthcare Services

Al Tadawi Medical Centre

NMC Healthcare

Abeer Medical

Davita Inc.

CARDINAL HEALTH

Sunrise Medical

GE Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Linde plc

Mediclinic Middle East

