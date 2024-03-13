Global Basalt Rock Market Size Projected to Surge $0.57 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.7%

Newark, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.33 Billion Basalt Rock market will reach USD 0.57 Billion by 2033. Rapid urbanization is one major factor that may create lucrative opportunities for Basalt Rock devices in the market. Rising urbanization directly impacts on demand for higher construction activities. Thus it is one major opportunity that may favour the growth of the Basalt Rock in the market. Further, industrialization in the developing economy is expected to surpass the present scenario which may create significant opportunities soon.



Key Insight of the Basalt Rock Market



APAC accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period accounting for 57% of the total market. Whereas North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the period forecasted.



Tholeiitic Basalt has dominated the market accounting for 32.34% of the total market.



Construction segment accounted for the largest share of the market share of 53.12% in 2023.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5.7 % 2033 Value Projection USD 0.57 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 0.33 billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Basalt Rock Market Growth Drivers Rising demand from the construction industries

Latest Development:



● In June 2023, Mehler announced the launch of BasaTexx FP. A fireproof fabric. This fabric is primarily from the Basalt Rock with an additional fire-resistant cooling. It is designed as a lightweight material. With this launch, the end-users will get an advanced solution for fire-resistance product



● In October 2022, Seattle agtech launched a Basalt Rock for the farmers. Main objective behind this launch was to provide the farmers help remove carbon. The company helps spread dusted crushed Basalt on the croplands thereby forming dissolved bicarbonate



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising demand from the construction industries



Basalt Rock is heavily used in the construction of roads, bridges, buildings, and other industrial applications. Further, increasing demand for various infrastructure development projects in emerging economies is the major factor that paves for Basalt Rock in the global market.



Restraint: Increasing shift towards its substitute (Concrete)



One major factor that may hamper the growth of Basalt Rock is the increasing shift towards its substitutes, such as Concrete, steel, and synthetic fibre. Thus, the easy availability of these products in the market may pose a threat to the Basalt Rock Market in the long run.



Opportunity: Rapid Urbanization



Rising urbanization directly impacts on demand for higher construction activities. Thus it is one major opportunity that may favour the growth of the Basalt Rock in the market. Further, industrialization in the developing economy is expected to surpass the present scenario which may create significant opportunities soon.



Challenge: High production cost of basalt rock



One major factor that may act as a primary challenge to Global Basalt Rock Market is its increased production cost. High extraction and mining costs, transportation costs, processing and manufacturing cost, and energy costs are some of the major factors that increase the ultimate price of Basalt Rock in the market.



Some of the major players operating in the Basalt Rock market are:



• Albarrie Canada Limited

• Aravali India Marbles & Granites

• Basaltex

• ISOMATEX S.A.

• Kamenny Vek

• Mafic

• Maharaja Stones

• ROCKWOOL A/S

• Sudaglass Fiber Technology

• Technobasalt



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Tholeiitic Basalt

● Mid-ocean Ridge Basalt (MORB)

● Alkali Basalt

● High-alumina Basalt

● Others



By Application:



Construction

Cobblestones

Basalt Fibers

Stone Wool

Cosmetics

Water Filtration /Water Treatment

Machinery

Others



About the report:



The global Basalt Rock market is analysed based on value (USD trillion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



