Global Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Drug Class; By Indication; By Distribution Channel; and By Region

The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market size was estimated to be USD 21.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 41.83 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Surge in prevalence of anxiety disorders & depression, growing awareness regarding the disorders among population, rising innovative product launches by key market players, increasing focus on development of novel therapies, growing investment for research by major market players, surge in novel drug approvals by regulatory bodies, and rising research & development activities for the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of anxiety & depression disorders are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







Rising research & development activities for the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of anxiety & depression disorders is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, AbbVie has sent an additional application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the medication cariprazine (marketed as VRAYLAR). This application pertains to the use of cariprazine as an add-on treatment for individuals with major depressive disorder (MDD) who are already undergoing antidepressant therapy.



By drug class, antidepressants was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market in 2023 owing to growing prevalence of major depressive disorder, increasing focus on manufacturing of advanced antidepressant drugs, and rising number of approvals for antidepressant drugs.



By indication, major depressive disorder (MDD) was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of major depressive disorder, increasing product launches by major market players, and rising regulatory approvals.



By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market in 2023 owing to a rise in the number of patients seeking treatment & the sales of medications obtained by prescription for the treatment of MDD & other depressive disorders, increasing launch of new products by leading market players, and growing initiatives by major market players.



Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by Drug Class 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Antidepressants

Anxiolytics

Anticonvulsants

Noradrenergic Agents

Atypical Antipsychotics

Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by Indication 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Phobia

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Others

Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Channel 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Companies Mentioned

Axsome Therapeutics

Abbvie

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co. Inc

AstraZeneca

Eli Lily & Co

GlaxoSmithKline

Sage Therapeutics Inc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc

Dr. Reddy's Laboratory

Sanofi-Aventis

Forest Laboratories



