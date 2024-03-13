Global Payment Processing Solutions Market to Reach $161.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Processing Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Payment Processing Solutions estimated at US$58.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Credit Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$67.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Debit Cards segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The Payment Processing Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured) -

PayPal

Fiserv

Global Payments

FIS

Square

Stripe

MasterCard

Visa

Dwolla

ACI Worldwide

Adyen

Paysafe

Jack Henry & Associates

Wirecard

PayU

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $108.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emrec8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment