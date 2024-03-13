Single Family Offices (SFO) in North & South America: New 2024 Database Revealed

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Family Offices in the Americas" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A Gateway to the single family office community

Single family offices manage the investments of the wealthiest families globally.

Numbers are growing rapidly, & assets under management are in the $ trillions.

But most SFOs stay under the radar & details about them are hard to find.

For those wishing to build relationships with single family offices, such as asset managers and private and investment bankers, the difficulty of access to SFOs is well-recognised.

The solution is now available. The publisher, which holds the largest database of single family offices outside the USA, offers access to the database via two online publications, both updated and expanded daily:

Single Family Offices in The Americas

Detailed profiles during a subscription year of over 1,000 Single Family Offices in N & S America

What data is included on each family office?

Identity of the SFO Address, phone, Fax, website, company email (if available)

Identity of the family behind the SFO

AUM range in US$ $25m to over $25bn, classified into 10 ranges

Analytical description of the SFO, including Background to the wealth of the family - how the wealth originated - current wealth status - current operating company/companies - market caps of those companies if listed - % shareholdings - Role of the family office - Investment strategies - Asset allocations - Portfolio sample holdings

SFO personnel by name, job position Personnel are classified into 29 job types, the majority related to the investment management of a specific asset class - Email &/or direct phone if available - Summary Bio of personnel if available

Asset allocations The asset class is indicated to which each SFO selectively allocates. The range of options includes: Money market funds Multi-asset class investments Fixed income (17 types of Fixed Income investments) Equities (21 classifications of Equities) Alternatives (18 types of Alternatives)

Focus on Alternatives Private Equity & Venture Capital Sector preferences - Financing stages - Geographic preferences - Target participation level - Invest directly and/or through Funds Real Estate Investment Preferred types of property - Geographic location preferences - Transaction value range if known - Direct investment and/or via Funds Family's Private Foundation Philanthropy from the UHNW community is growing fast. Capital allocated to philanthropy is capital that has to be investment-managed as well as donated. Where a family has a private foundation, we publish data as follows:

Name of family's foundation - Address, phone

Summary of principal aims of foundation - Income & expenditure (if available)

Foundation director contact

Search and select single family offices by multiple criteria

Search & select executive contacts by multiple criteria

Build customised reports to suit your specific requirements

Export search results to Excel for follow-up action

Download PDFs of family office profiles & contacts

Bookmark particular searches for later follow-up

Search options include:

Search for a family office by name

Search for a family office by name of family

Search for family offices in 41 countries in EMEA

Search for family offices by 11 ranges of assets under management from $25m to over $25bn

Search for personnel within family offices by 30 job types, most related to investment management of a particular asset class

Search only for personnel with email addresses

Search for family offices added to the Database from any date in the past

Each search result can be bookmarked, & exported to Excel

Search for family offices by business sectors in which they invest

Search family office descriptions by key word

Over 1,000 companies profiled including:

Agman Partners, USA

Bakala Capital, USA

Cam Capital, USA

Emerson Collective, USA

Grit Investments Ltd, Canada

Hartz Capital, USA

Inversiones Consolidadas, Chile

Kactus Capital Management, USA

M. Safra & Co, Brazil

Meritage Group, USA

Pohlad Companies, USA

Wychwood Capital Investments Ltd, Canada



