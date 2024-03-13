Paint and Coating Thickeners Market by Types (Water Based, Solvent Based and Others), End-users (Building and Construction, Packaging, Transportation, Textile, Industrial) and Geography - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paint and Coating Thickeners Market by Types (Water Based, Solvent Based and Others), End-users (Building and Construction, Packaging, Transportation, Textile, Industrial and Others) and By Geography - Global Driver, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The paint and coating thickeners market involves materials that are used to increase the viscosity or thickness of paints, coatings, and related products. Thickeners play a crucial role in adjusting the rheological properties of these formulations, which affects their application, coverage, and overall performance. The choice of thickeners depends on factors such as the type of paint or coating, the desired consistency, the application method, and the final appearance. The paints and coatings industry serves a wide range of sectors, including construction, automotive, industrial manufacturing, marine, and more. Each of these industries requires specific types of coatings with tailored properties, driving the need for a variety of thickeners to meet their unique requirements, thus, propelling the growth of the paint and coating thickeners market. On the other hand, the shifting geopolitical structure of different nations can affect the market as well as the variations in raw material prices also negatively impact the market growth. The Paint and Coating Thickeners Market is projected to grow at rate of 4.2% CAGR by 2028.



Paint and Coating Thickeners Market on the basis of Types:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Others

Paint and Coating Thickeners Market on the basis of End-users:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Packaging

Textile

Industrial

Others

Paint and Coating Thickeners Market on the basis of Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

According to the paint and coating thickeners market based on geography Asia Pacific is dominating the market of paint and coating thickeners during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Paint and coating thickeners is used in various applications. The growth of the end-use industries is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The companies working in the manufacturing of paint and coating thickeners are actively participating to increase their product ranges along with improvements in supply networks and thus enhancing their positions in the paint and coating thickeners market.



The trend of sustainability and environmental consciousness was across the world driving the demand for thickeners derived from renewable sources, as well as those with minimal environmental impact. Water-based coatings and thickeners that help reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions were gaining prominence due to stricter regulations and consumer preferences for eco-friendly products.



The leading players of the paint and coating thickeners market are BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, RPM International Inc., SAN NOPCO LIMITED and The ALTANA Group.



