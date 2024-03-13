Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market based on by Raw Material, Thermoplastic Resin [Polyether Ether Ketone, Polyetherimide, polyaryletherketone, and Others], Application and Region - Trends & Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market based on by Raw Material, Thermoplastic Resin [Polyether Ether Ketone, Polyetherimide, polyaryletherketone, and Others], Application and Region - Trends & Forecast: 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the key growth drivers for the carbon thermoplastic composites market is the expanding aerospace and defence sectors globally. Additionally, the International Civil Aviation Organisation wants to lessen the aviation sector's greenhouse gas emissions, which is boosting the adoption of aircraft emission requirements for new aircraft. As a result, the market growth increases during the research period.Additionally, the expanding aircraft production in various emerging nations like China and India is driving up demand for carbon thermoplastic composites at a notable rate during the assessment period.



During the forecast period, the global market for carbon thermoplastic composites is expected to benefit greatly from the rising need for fuel-efficient products that is rejuvenating the automobile industry. Additionally, the need for single-aisle aircraft is rising, which is fueling expansion in the aerospace and defence sectors around the world. According to estimates, this will present the manufacturers and important leaders with considerable opportunities.

Companies Covered

Dowaksa (Turkey)

Cytec Solvay Group (US)

Sgl Group (Germany)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Plasan Carbon Composites

Covestro AG (Germany)



