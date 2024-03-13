Chiplet Market by Processor (Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), APU, AI ASIC Co-Processor), Packaging Technology - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chiplet Market by Processor (Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), APU, AI ASIC Co-Processor), Packaging Technology (SiP, FCCSP, FCBGA, 2.5D/3D, WLCSP, Fan-Out) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The chiplet market is projected to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 86.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Adoption of chiplets in AI and edge computing applications, proliferation of data centers worldwide, and adoption of advanced packaging technologies are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the chiplet market.

AI ASIC coprocessor segment of the chiplet market to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The artificial intelligence application-specific integrated circuit (AI ASIC) coprocessor segment of the chiplet market to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for user-specific customized solutions tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The shift toward AI-driven decision-making processes across industries is a driving force behind this trend. In addition, the pursuit of energy efficiency and optimized performance is steering companies toward AI ASIC coprocessors to bolster their AI capabilities. This convergence of technological advancements, strategic alliances, and a burgeoning demand for AI-driven solutions underscores the tremendous growth potential of the AI ASIC coprocessor segment within the chiplet market, cementing its role in the evolving landscape of AI-focused computing.

Enterprise electronics segment to witness significant growth for chiplet market during the forecast period.

Enterprise electronics segment to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. Data centers are crucial for enterprise operations as it rapidly adopts chiplets to enhance processing power while reducing energy consumption. The appeal of chiplets lies in their modular design, providing scalability aligned with evolving enterprise needs. They are revolutionizing server architectures by reducing latency and optimizing power consumption, offering a promising solution for data-centric enterprises. Its key applications include AI accelerators, memory chiplets, and network processors, providing efficient and flexible solutions for data center infrastructures.

Asia Pacific to hold a major market share of the chiplet market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major market share for chiplet market during the forecast period. The emergence of advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT, and Big Data has paved the way for the implementation of large-scale data centers in the region. Global giants such as Alibaba (China), Facebook (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), and Baidu (China) have already established their data centers in the Asian territory and are planning to expand their dominance in other regions. In Asia Pacific, the market is currently driven by Chinese and Indian consumers because of their increasing adoption rate of high-speed broadband services and mobile devices. The increasing telecommunication and data center networking infrastructure expansion is expected to drive the Asia Pacific chiplet market over the forecast period.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry experts in the chiplet market space to determine and verify the market size for various segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the chiplet market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C Level - 20%, Director Level - 50%, Others-30%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 40%, ROW- 10%

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jesk0t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.