Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

| Source: Bloom Select Income Fund Bloom Select Income Fund

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record DatePayment DateDistribution per unit
April 30, 2024May 15, 2024$0.041666
May 31, 2024June 17, 2024$0.041666
June 28, 2024July 15, 2024$0.041666
July 31, 2024August 15, 2024$0.041666
August 30, 2024September 16, 2024$0.041666
September 27, 2024October 15, 2024$0.041666
   

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $5.93 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Tags

Bloom Funds Bloom Investment Counsel Inc. Bloom Select Income Fund