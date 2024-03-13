Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:



For Against Number % Number % Jacynthe Côté 295,451,491 99.86% 403,782 0.14% Nelson Gentiletti 294,038,415 99.39% 1,816,858 0.61% Yves Leduc 294,109,751 99.41% 1,745,522 0.59% Isabelle Marcoux 292,926,513 99.01% 2,928,760 0.99% Nathalie Marcoux 289,107,808 97.72% 6,747,465 2.28% Pierre Marcoux 292,633,998 98.91% 3,221,275 1.09% Anna Martini 294,086,908 99.40% 1,768,365 0.60% Mario Plourde 282,917,777 95.63% 12,937,496 4.37% Jean Raymond 295,641,215 99.93% 214,058 0.07% Annie Thabet 294,091,855 99.40% 1,763,418 0.60%

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$2.9 billion during the fiscal year ended October 29, 2023. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc .

For information:

Media Financial Community Nathalie St-Jean

Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3581

nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc



