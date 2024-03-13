Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Purchase in Diamond Canyon Community in Pleasanton, California

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase in Diamond Canyon, an exclusive community of luxurious estate-sized single-family homes located in the charming city of Pleasanton, California.



Only six homes remain available at Diamond Canyon, a highly sought-after community nestled within an established tree-lined neighborhood. The community streetscape showcases an array of unmatched architectural designs of estate-sized two-story single-family homes. Toll Brothers homes in Diamond Canyon feature approximately 4,000 to 4,600+ square feet of luxury living space with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages on expansive home sites. Flexible options are available including multigenerational suites, home offices, alternate workspaces, cabanas, bonus rooms, primary bedroom suite decks, floating staircases, and multi-panel stacking doors in various locations to maximize seamless indoor/outdoor living opportunities. Homes are priced from $3.34 million.





“Diamond Canyon showcases the epitome of Toll Brothers luxury design, and only a few opportunities remain for our discerning home buyers seeking luxury estate-sized living in this prime Pleasanton neighborhood,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific Region.

Diamond Canyon offers residents an unbeatable location with access to public and private schools within the award-winning Pleasanton Unified School District. This community is situated near the charming downtown area of Pleasanton, providing easy access to local shopping, restaurants, arts and culture, golf courses, parks, and outdoor spaces for residents to enjoy. Commuting is made easy with the 680 and 580 Freeways nearby, and the Pleasanton/Dublin BART station just a short drive away.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to tour Diamond Canyon and the Toll Brothers model home, call (844) 790-5263 or visit LiveDiamondCanyon.com.





