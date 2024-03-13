FTC Solar Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

| Source: FTC Solar, Inc FTC Solar, Inc

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $23.2 million
  • Continue to improve cost structure to lower break-even revenue level
  • Added approximately $213 million to backlog1 since Nov. 8; acceleration in contracted projects
  • Anthony Carroll appointed Chairman of Customer Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Results
“The company's fourth-quarter results were in line with our targets,” said Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Board of FTC Solar. “Along with those results, the company is making good progress advancing key initiatives that will support the company’s future growth and profitability. These include:

  • Accelerating contracted projects through improved customer engagement and an enhanced product portfolio;
  • Improving gross margin potential by reducing product cost;
  • Further lowering the breakeven revenue level through continued operating efficiencies; and
  • Improving business processes across the business with particular emphasis on customer engagement, customer satisfaction, and purchase orders.”

“As it relates to our CEO succession plan, we have begun searching for our next CEO and have seen great interest. The Board is focusing the processes on highly qualified candidates both within the industry and adjacent industries to identify a CEO capable of leading the company for a long tenure. We have a shortlist of excellent candidates and will plan to name a successor at the appropriate time when the process has concluded.”

Approximately $213 million has been added to backlog1 since November 8, with total backlog now standing at approximately $1.7 billion.

Summary Financial Performance: Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022

  U.S. GAAP  Non-GAAP 
  Three months ended December 31, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Revenue $23,201  $26,220  $23,201  $26,220 
Gross margin percentage  3.0%  (7.3%)  4.8%  (3.4%)
Total operating expenses $12,428  $17,947  $10,848  $9,971 
Loss from operations(a) $(11,736) $(19,861) $(10,050) $(10,976)
Net loss $(11,177) $(20,501) $(9,657) $(11,499)
Diluted loss per share $(0.09) $(0.20) $(0.08) $(0.11)

(a) Adjusted EBITDA for Non-GAAP

Total fourth-quarter revenue was $23.2 million, coming in at the mid-point of our target range. This revenue level represents a decrease of 24.1% compared to the prior quarter, on both lower product and logistics volumes. Compared to the year-earlier quarter, revenue decreased 11.5%, driven by lower logistics volumes.

GAAP gross profit was $0.7 million, or 3.0% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $3.4 million, or 11.1% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was $1.1 million or 4.8% of revenue. The result for this quarter compares to a non-GAAP gross loss of $0.9 million in the prior-year period, with the difference driven primarily by significantly improved product direct margins and lower warranty, retrofit and other indirect costs.

GAAP operating expenses were $12.4 million. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation and certain other costs, operating expenses were $10.8 million. This result compares to operating expenses of $10.0 million in the year-ago quarter. 

GAAP net loss was $11.2 million or $0.09 per share, compared to a loss of $16.9 million or $0.14 per share in the prior quarter and a net loss of $20.5 million or $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes approximately $1.1 million, including stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash items, was $10.1 million, compared to losses of $9.7 million in the prior quarter and $11.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook
We expect first quarter 2024 revenue to be down from the fourth quarter and represent the trough in revenue for the year. Beyond the first quarter, we expect to see continued sequential revenue growth for the remainder of the year, with revenue being weighted toward the second half of the year. We expect to approximate breakeven on an Adjusted EBITDA basis in the third quarter and be profitable in the fourth quarter.

 4Q'23  4Q'23  1Q'24
(in millions)Guidance Actual Guidance
Revenue$18.0 – $28.0 $23.2 $10.0 – $15.0
Non-GAAP Gross Profit$(1.3) – $2.0 $1.1 $(3.8) – $(1.8)
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(7%) – 7% 4.8% (38%) – (12%)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$10 – $11 $10.8 $8.0 – $8.9
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA$(13.0) – $(2.5) $(10.1) $(12.6) – $(9.8)


Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
FTC Solar’s senior management will host a conference call for members of the investment community at 5:00 p.m. E.T. today, during which the company will discuss its fourth quarter results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of FTC Solar's website at investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

About FTC Solar Inc.
Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Footnotes
1. The term ‘backlog’ or ‘contracted and awarded’ refers to the combination of our executed contracts and awarded orders, which are orders that have been documented and signed through a contract, where we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed, or that have been awarded in writing or verbally with a mutual understanding that the order will be contracted in the future. In the case of certain projects, including those that are scheduled for delivery on later dates, we have not locked in binding pricing with customers, and we instead use estimated average selling price to calculate the revenue included in our contracted and awarded orders for such projects. Actual revenue for these projects could differ once contracts with binding pricing are executed, and there is also a risk that a contract may never be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project, or that a contract may be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project at a date that is later than anticipated, or that a contract once executed may be subsequently amended, supplemented, rescinded, cancelled or breached, including in a manner that impacts the timing and amounts of payments due thereunder, thus reducing anticipated revenues. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K, for more information on our contracted and awarded orders, including risk factors.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:
Bill Michalek
Vice President, Investor Relations
FTC Solar
T: (737) 241-8618
E: IR@FTCSolar.com


FTC Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)		 
  
  Three months ended December 31,  Year ended December 31, 
(in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
Revenue:            
Product $20,945  $20,083  $101,872  $63,760 
Service  2,256   6,137   25,130   59,306 
Total revenue  23,201   26,220   127,002   123,066 
Cost of revenue:            
Product  19,620   21,966   93,314   84,766 
Service  2,889   6,168   25,381   65,528 
Total cost of revenue  22,509   28,134   118,695   150,294 
Gross profit (loss)  692   (1,914)  8,307   (27,228)
Operating expenses            
Research and development  1,450   2,411   7,166   9,949 
Selling and marketing  4,924   1,766   14,811   8,659 
General and administrative  6,054   13,770   37,107   53,736 
Total operating expenses  12,428   17,947   59,084   72,344 
Loss from operations  (11,736)  (19,861)  (50,777)  (99,572)
Interest expense, net  (59)  (96)  (253)  (978)
Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary  421      1,319   1,745 
Other income (expense), net  8   (124)  (257)  (373)
Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary  (324)     (660)   
Loss before income taxes  (11,690)  (20,081)  (50,628)  (99,178)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes  513   (420)  338   (435)
Net loss  (11,177)  (20,501)  (50,290)  (99,613)
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation adjustments  219   289   (232)  (68)
Comprehensive loss $(10,958) $(20,212) $(50,522) $(99,681)
Net loss per share:            
Basic and diluted $(0.09) $(0.20) $(0.44) $(0.98)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:            
Basic and diluted  125,107,426   103,869,160   115,546,150   101,408,263 



FTC Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
(in thousands, except shares and per share data) December 31,
2023		  December 31,
2022		 
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $25,235  $44,385 
Accounts receivable, net  65,279   49,052 
Inventories  3,905   14,949 
Prepaid and other current assets  14,089   10,304 
Total current assets  108,508   118,690 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,819   1,154 
Property and equipment, net  1,823   1,702 
Intangible assets, net  542   1,113 
Goodwill  7,353   7,538 
Equity method investment  240    
Other assets  2,785   4,201 
Total assets $123,070  $134,398 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $7,979  $15,801 
Accrued expenses  34,848   23,896 
Income taxes payable  88   443 
Deferred revenue  3,612   11,316 
Other current liabilities  8,138   8,884 
Total current liabilities  54,665   60,340 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  1,124   786 
Other non-current liabilities  4,810   6,822 
Total liabilities  60,599   67,948 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022      
Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 850,000,000 shares authorized; 125,445,325 and 105,032,588 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022  13   11 
Treasury stock, at cost; 10,762,566 shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022      
Additional paid-in capital  361,886   315,345 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (293)  (61)
Accumulated deficit  (299,135)  (248,845)
Total stockholders’ equity  62,471   66,450 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $123,070  $134,398 



FTC Solar, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
 
  
  Year ended December 31, 
(in thousands) 2023  2022 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(50,290) $(99,613)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:      
Stock-based compensation  8,295   20,303 
Depreciation and amortization  1,375   900 
(Gain) loss from sale of property and equipment  (2)  183 
Amortization of debt issue costs  709   703 
Provision for litigation settlement     4,493 
Provision for obsolete and slow-moving inventory  706   1,813 
Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary  660    
Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary  (1,319)  (1,745)
Gain on extinguishment of debt      
Warranty and remediation provisions  4,310   8,228 
Warranty recoverable from manufacturer  90   (302)
Credit losses and bad debt expense  7,373   1,159 
Deferred income taxes  138   (135)
Lease expense and other  996   705 
Impact on cash from changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (23,600)  57,337 
Inventories  10,338   (7,902)
Prepaid and other current assets  (3,681)  7,189 
Other assets  383   (1,019)
Accounts payable  (7,960)  (22,940)
Accruals and other current liabilities  10,582   (32,670)
Deferred revenue  (7,704)  9,895 
Other non-current liabilities  (3,083)  (599)
Lease payments and other, net  (972)  (493)
Net cash used in operations  (52,656)  (54,510)
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (816)  (985)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     86 
Equity method investment in Alpha Steel  (900)   
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (5,093)
Proceeds from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary  1,319   1,745 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (397)  (4,247)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Sale of common stock  34,007    
Stock offering costs paid  (283)   
Proceeds from stock option exercises  226   903 
Net cash provided by financing activities  33,950   903 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (47)  54 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (19,150)  (57,800)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  44,385   102,185 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $25,235  $44,385 


Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

We present Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus (i) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (ii) interest expense, net (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) stock-based compensation, and (vi) non-routine legal fees, severance and certain other costs (credits). We also deduct the contingent gains from the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary from net loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss plus (i) amortization of debt issue costs and intangibles, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) non-routine legal fees, severance and certain other costs (credits), and (iv) the income tax expense (benefit) of those adjustments, if any. We also deduct the contingent gains from the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary from net loss in arriving at Adjusted Net Loss. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Loss on a per share basis using our weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We present these non-GAAP measures, many of which are commonly used by investors and analysts, because we believe they assist those investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on an ongoing basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and you should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. These Non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely applicable GAAP measure as disclosed below.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

  Three months ended December 31,  Year ended December 31, 
(in thousands, except percentages) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
U.S. GAAP revenue $23,201  $26,220  $127,002  $123,066 
U.S. GAAP gross profit (loss) $692  $(1,914) $8,307  $(27,228)
Depreciation expense  139   117   478   389 
Stock-based compensation  283   771   1,596   3,292 
Severance     145   252   145 
Other costs           102 
Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) $1,114  $(881) $10,633  $(23,300)
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage  4.8%  (3.4%)  8.4%  (18.9%)


The following table reconciles Non-GAAP operating expenses to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

  Three months ended December 31,  Year ended December 31, 
(in thousands) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
U.S. GAAP operating expenses $12,428  $17,947  $59,084  $72,344 
Depreciation expense  (99)  (67)  (355)  (242)
Amortization expense  (133)  (134)  (542)  (269)
Stock-based compensation  1,032   (4,277)  (6,699)  (17,011)
Non-routine legal fees  (33)  (2,753)  (214)  (8,495)
Severance  (2,347)  (296)  (4,170)  (1,333)
Other (costs) credits     (449)  (3,241)  (2,251)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $10,848  $9,971  $43,863  $42,743 


The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the related GAAP measure of loss from operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

  Three months ended December 31,  Year ended December 31, 
(in thousands) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
U.S. GAAP loss from operations $(11,736) $(19,861) $(50,777) $(99,572)
Depreciation expense  238   184   833   631 
Amortization expense  133   134   542   269 
Stock-based compensation  (749)  5,048   8,295   20,303 
Non-routine legal fees  33   2,753   214   8,495 
Severance  2,347   441   4,422   1,478 
Other costs     449   3,241   2,353 
Other income (expense), net  8   (124)  (257)  (373)
Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary  (324)     (660)   
Adjusted EBITDA $(10,050) $(10,976) $(34,147) $(66,416)


The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss to the related GAAP measure of net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

  Three months ended December 31, 
  2023  2022 
(in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted
EBITDA		  Adjusted Net
Loss		  Adjusted
EBITDA		  Adjusted Net
Loss		 
Net loss per U.S. GAAP $(11,177) $(11,177) $(20,501) $(20,501)
Reconciling items -            
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  (513)     420    
Interest expense, net  59      96    
Amortization of debt issue costs in interest expense     177      177 
Depreciation expense  238      184    
Amortization of intangibles  133   133   134   134 
Stock-based compensation  (749)  (749)  5,048   5,048 
Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary(a)  (421)  (421)      
Non-routine legal fees(b)  33   33   2,753   2,753 
Severance(c)  2,347   2,347   441   441 
Other costs(d)        449   449 
Adjusted Non-GAAP amounts $(10,050) $(9,657) $(10,976) $(11,499)
             
Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS):            
Basic and diluted N/A  $(0.08) N/A  $(0.11)
             
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:            
Basic and diluted N/A   125,107,426  N/A   103,869,160 


(a)Our management excludes the gain from collections of contingent contractual amounts from the sale in 2021 of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary.
(b)Non-routine legal fees represent legal fees and other costs incurred for specific matters that were not ordinary or routine to the operations of the business.
(c)Severance costs were incurred in 2023 and 2022 due to restructuring changes involving executive turnover and a headcount reduction event.
(d)Other costs in 2022 included the write-off of deferred costs relating to certain uncompleted transactions.

 


Tags

FTC Solar FTCI