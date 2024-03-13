Anteriad Named A Strong Performer Among B2B Marketing and Sales Data Providers in Major Research Report

RYE BROOK, N.Y., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, the global B2B marketing solutions provider, today announced that the company has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024. The report recognizes Anteriad’s positioning as a full-funnel marketing provider, noting that Anteriad “focuses on demand generation execution, supported by a strong global footprint highlighted by the 2023 acquisition of BNZSA, a global sales support and Sales as a Service provider.”



Forrester also recognizes Anteriad’s data quality and compliance, stating that “Anteriad prioritizes compliance throughout its data collection and processing activities, and has completed an exceptional array of data privacy certifications.” Anteriad received the highest possible score in the “compliant data collection” and “global delivery strategy” criteria, showcasing, in their opinion, Anteriad’s ability to provide a quality data solution at a global scale. Anteriad placed in the top five in the strategy category, highlighting for them, the strength of the company’s vision and plan for delivering value to customers in the future.

The Forrester report identified, researched, and evaluated 14 marketing and sales data providers across 28 criteria, noting that these providers are the “top vendors in the market.” Forrester recommends that companies look for providers that:

Drive alignment between marketing and sales execution – The Forrester scoring model strongly favors providers that offer a “depth of data, breadth of services, and range of functionality to support the needs of marketing and sales users as their primary B2B data provider.”

Tightly integrate across a broad range of revenue operations platforms – Forrester notes that “Accurate, timely data is foundational to driving revenue growth, but efficient and coordinated activation based on the insights provided is equally important.“

Help them move beyond the days of the massive standing database – Forrester emphasizes the shift towards “efficiency, focusing on a company’s ability to identify prospects within tight parameters of business fit and demonstrating active buying behaviors.”



Anteriad was also ranked as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023, in which Anteriad earned the highest possible score in the Innovation, Data security and compliance, Accuracy and noise filtering, and Data delivery criteria. Forrester notes, “The convergence of traditional demand marketing and ABM, powered by the rise in availability and quality of intent data providers, means modern marketing and sales teams must prioritize coordinated efforts around an integrated view of prospects and customers that incorporates critical business and behavioral signals.”

“Data is the foundation of a successful B2B marketing strategy, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a Strong Performer in another Wave. We're honored to be recognized for, from our perspective, prioritizing data quality, the foundation of our broad array of full-funnel solutions including analytics and managed services. Our data not only performs exceptionally well, but it also scales for enterprise customers with needs from awareness to closed sale,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

Access The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024 here.

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.

