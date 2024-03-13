PepGen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Stifel 2024 CNS Days (Virtual) Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat

Needham Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Monday, April 8, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. ET, Company presentation



A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that are designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

Investor Contact

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

Laurence@gilmartinir.com



Media Contact

Sarah Sutton

Argot Partners