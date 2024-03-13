Superior Group of Companies Reports Fourth Quarter Results

– Total net sales of $147.2 million versus $148.6 million in prior year fourth quarter – – Net income of $3.6 million versus net income of $2.2 million in prior year fourth quarter – – EBITDA of $9.9 million versus adjusted $3.5 million in prior year fourth quarter – – Provides full-year outlook –

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its fourth quarter 2023 results.

“We capped off 2023 with our best quarter of the year, delivering sequential improvement, stronger profitability and continued positive cash flow along with a substantially improved balance sheet,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Underlying fundamentals are moving in the right direction, consistent with what we saw through much of 2023. With our strong retention and new client wins, we are optimistic that we will continue to drive improved performance and consistently solid results. All three of our attractive end markets are growing and highly fragmented, and we believe our stronger financial position will enable us to take additional market share and enhance shareholder value in 2024 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, net sales decreased 0.9% to $147.2 million compared to fourth quarter 2022 net sales of $148.6 million. Pretax income was $4.2 million compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income was $3.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share compared to $2.2 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the prior year fourth quarter, the Company realized a pre-tax, non-operating gain of $3.4 million. On an adjusted basis, which excludes the prior year’s pre-tax, non-operating gain, this quarter’s net income of $3.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share compares to a net loss of $0.9 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the prior year. At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported to adjusted results, including a description of significant items.

2024 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is forecasting full year 2024 sales to be $558 million to $568 million versus 2023 sales of $543 million, and forecasting earnings per share to be $0.61 to $0.68, compared to $0.54 diluted adjusted earnings per share in 2023.

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 147,241 $ 148,613 $ 543,302 $ 578,831 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 91,596 103,805 339,755 385,472 Selling and administrative expenses 49,198 44,322 183,205 176,320 Goodwill impairment charge - - - 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge - - - 5,581 Other periodic pension costs 213 532 855 2,116 Interest expense 2,060 2,218 9,718 4,894 143,067 150,877 533,533 620,301 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - 3,435 - 3,435 Income (loss) before income tax expense 4,174 1,171 9,769 (38,035 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 617 (1,023 ) 997 (6,065 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,557 $ 2,194 $ 8,772 $ (31,970 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.55 $ (2.03 ) Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.54 $ (2.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 16,010,006 15,841,296 15,968,199 15,764,859 Diluted 16,238,736 16,075,494 16,159,308 15,764,859 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.54





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value data) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,896 $ 17,722 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,237 and $7,622, respectively 103,494 104,813 Accounts receivable - other 307 3,326 Inventories 98,067 124,976 Contract assets 48,715 52,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,881 14,166 Total current assets 279,360 317,983 Property, plant and equipment, net 46,890 51,392 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,909 9,113 Deferred tax asset 12,356 10,718 Intangible assets, net 51,160 55,753 Other assets 14,775 11,982 Total assets $ 422,450 $ 456,941 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,520 $ 42,060 Other current liabilities 43,978 38,646 Current portion of long-term debt 4,688 3,750 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,403 736 Total current liabilities 100,589 85,192 Long-term debt 88,789 151,567 Long-term pension liability 13,284 12,864 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 557 2,245 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,809 3,936 Other long-term liabilities 8,784 8,538 Total liabilities 224,812 264,342 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 16,564,712 and 16,376,683 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 77,443 72,615 Retained earnings 122,464 122,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (1,122 ) (1,113 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,163 ) (1,898 ) Total shareholders’ equity 197,638 192,599 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 422,450 $ 456,941





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 8,772 $ (31,970 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,995 13,004 Goodwill impairment charge - 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge - 5,581 Inventory write-downs 2,346 13,569 Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable 539 2,891 Share-based compensation expense 3,787 4,289 Deferred income tax benefit (1,635 ) (12,352 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (3,435 ) Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (189 ) (450 ) Change in fair value of written put options 489 (1,565 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable 1,051 680 Accounts receivable - other 3,019 1,347 Contract assets 4,310 (15,092 ) Inventories 24,672 (15,898 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,496 5,225 Other assets (2,012 ) 1,858 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 13,310 (14,614 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (279 ) (3,346 ) Long-term pension liability 407 2,190 Other long-term liabilities 851 (434 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 78,929 (2,604 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,963 ) (11,018 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment - 4,795 Acquisition of businesses - (11,202 ) Other investments (545 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (5,508 ) (17,425 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 6,000 332,143 Repayment of debt (67,750 ) (292,773 ) Debt issuance costs (300 ) (869 ) Payment of cash dividends (9,188 ) (8,653 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (553 ) (1,416 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 175 728 Tax withholdings on vesting of restricted shares and performance based shares and on exercise of stock rights - (314 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (71,616 ) 28,846 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 369 (30 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,174 8,787 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year 17,722 8,935 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of year $ 19,896 $ 17,722





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 3,557 $ 2,194 $ 8,772 $ (31,970 ) Interest expense 2,060 2,218 9,718 4,894 Income tax expense (benefit) 617 (1,023 ) 997 (6,065 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,664 3,500 13,995 13,004 Goodwill impairment charge - - - 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge - - - 5,581 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (3,435 ) - (3,435 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 9,898 $ 3,454 $ 33,482 $ 27,927 Net income (loss) $ 3,557 $ 2,194 $ 8,772 $ (31,970 ) Adjustment for items: Goodwill impairment charge - - - 45,918 Intangible assets impairment charge - - - 5,581 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - (3,435 ) - (3,435 ) Tax impact of adjustments(2) - 324 - (6,061 ) Adjusted net income (loss)(3) $ 3,557 $ (917 ) $ 8,772 $ 10,033 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.54 $ (2.03 ) Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share - (0.20 ) - 2.65 Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share(3) $ 0.22 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.54 $ 0.62 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Diluted, as reported 16,238,736 16,075,494 16,159,308 15,764,859 Diluted, as adjusted(4) 16,238,736 15,841,296 16,159,308 16,165,240

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and the other items described in the following sentence. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization), (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments and (v) gains or losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.

(3) Adjusted net income (loss) and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment charges and gains or losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment. Management believes adjusted net income (loss) and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment charges and gains or losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment that are not reflective of our core business.

(4) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted adjusted net loss per share excludes shares of common stock of 234,198 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as the Company recognized an adjusted net loss and their inclusion would have been antidilutive. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted adjusted net income per share includes shares of common stock of 400,381 for the year ended December 31, 2022. These shares were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted net income (loss) per share, as the Company recognized a net loss and their inclusion would have been antidilutive.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2023: Net sales $ 342,680 $ 113,878 $ 91,500 $ (4,756 ) $ - $ 543,302 Cost of goods sold 228,053 71,597 42,352 (2,247 ) - 339,755 Gross margin 114,627 42,281 49,148 (2,509 ) - 203,547 Selling and administrative expenses 88,225 38,209 39,682 (2,509 ) 19,598 183,205 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 855 855 Add: Depreciation and amortization 6,744 3,925 2,942 - 384 13,995 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 33,146 $ 7,997 $ 12,408 $ - $ (20,069 ) $ 33,482 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2022: Net sales $ 387,931 $ 113,321 $ 84,218 $ (6,639 ) $ - $ 578,831 Cost of goods sold 273,134 80,719 34,439 (2,820 ) - 385,472 Gross margin 114,797 32,602 49,779 (3,819 ) - 193,359 Selling and administrative expenses 90,118 39,295 33,631 (3,819 ) 17,095 176,320 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 2,116 2,116 Add: Depreciation and amortization 6,465 3,946 2,373 - 220 13,004 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 31,144 $ (2,747 ) $ 18,521 $ - $ (18,991 ) $ 27,927 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023: Net sales $ 97,725 $ 28,003 $ 22,565 $ (1,052 ) $ - $ 147,241 Cost of goods sold 63,561 17,725 10,807 (497 ) - 91,596 Gross margin 34,164 10,278 11,758 (555 ) - 55,645 Selling and administrative expenses 24,392 9,748 10,180 (555 ) 5,433 49,198 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 213 213 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,918 911 732 - 103 3,664 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 11,690 $ 1,441 $ 2,310 $ - $ (5,543 ) $ 9,898 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022: Net sales $ 102,040 $ 26,426 $ 21,415 $ (1,268 ) $ - $ 148,613 Cost of goods sold 70,712 24,653 9,001 (561 ) - 103,805 Gross margin 31,328 1,773 12,414 (707 ) - 44,808 Selling and administrative expenses 22,300 9,246 9,337 (707 ) 4,146 44,322 Other periodic pension cost - - - - 532 532 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,769 1,004 676 - 51 3,500 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,797 $ (6,469 ) $ 3,753 $ - $ (4,627 ) $ 3,454

(1) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income (loss) before income tax expense and excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA include: interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and the other items not tied to the operational performance of the segment. Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.