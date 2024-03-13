RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $71.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the current quarter), an increase of 1.1% compared to $70.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $21.6 million for the current quarter, a 5.7% increase compared to $20.5 million for the comparable prior quarter.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to $6.8 million for the comparable prior quarter.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $8.9 million for the current quarter compared to $7.5 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.71 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.52 for the comparable prior quarter.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $263.2 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the current year), a decrease of 7.5% compared to $284.7 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the comparable prior year). Gross profit was $76.7 million for the current year, a 7.5% decrease compared to $82.9 million for the comparable prior year.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $23.7 million for the current year compared to $28.8 million for the comparable prior year.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $16.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the current year compared to $20.9 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $26.6 million for the current year compared to $31.1 million for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced $2.11 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current year as compared to $2.08 for the comparable prior year.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “We finished 2023 strong with $8.9 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, a growth rate of 18.5%. All three business segments provided healthy contributions to growth.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “Improved cash collections in the first quarter have helped bolster our confidence in achieving our goal of $20 million in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2024.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, March 14, 2024, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM
RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries through advanced technologies, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
 
 Thirteen Weeks Ended  
 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
Revenue$71,028 $70,221 
Cost of services 49,397  49,755 
Gross profit 21,631  20,466 
Selling, general and administrative 13,403  13,433 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 276  266 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46  46 
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration -  (88)
Operating income 7,906  6,809 
Other expense, net 532  349 
Income before income taxes 7,374  6,460 
Income tax expense 2,119  1,623 
Net income$5,255 $4,837 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.65 $0.48 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,142,184  10,076,898 


 Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
Revenue$263,237 $284,680 
Cost of services 186,541  201,753 
Gross profit 76,696  82,927 
Selling, general and administrative 52,185  53,395 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,032  995 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 182  46 
Gain on sale of assets (395) (219)
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration -  (88)
Operating income 23,692  28,798 
Other expense, net 1,497  318 
Income before income taxes 22,195  28,480 
Income tax expense 5,364  7,591 
Net income$16,831 $20,889 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$1.96 $2.00 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,592,572  10,442,176 



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 

 Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended 
 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
GAAP operating income$7,906 $6,809 $23,692 $28,798 
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets -  -  (395) (219)
Remeasurement of acquisition related
contingent consideration		 -  (88) -  (88)
Equity compensation 641  452  2,092  1,582 
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$8,547 $7,173 $25,389 $30,073 
         
GAAP net income$5,255 $4,837 $16,831 $20,889 
Income tax expense 2,119  1,623  5,364  7,591 
Interest expense, net 429  169  1,399  370 
Depreciation of property and equipment 276  266  1,032  995 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46  46  182  46 
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$8,125 $6,941 $24,808 $29,891 
         
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets -  -  (395) (219)
Remeasurement of acquisition related
contingent consideration		 -  (88) -  (88)
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 103  180  98  (52)
Equity compensation 641  452  2,092  1,582 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$8,869 $7,485 $26,603 $31,114 


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
 Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended 
 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
GAAP net income$5,255 $4,837 $16,831 $20,889 
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets -  -  (395) (219)
Remeasurement of acquisition related
contingent consideration		 -  (88) -  (88)
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 103  180  98  (52)
Equity compensation 641  452  2,092  1,582 
Tax impact from normalized rate (186) (147) (467) (356)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$5,813 $5,234 $18,159 $21,756 
         
GAAP diluted net earnings per share$0.65 $0.48 $1.96 $2.00 
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets -  - ($0.05)($0.02)
Remeasurement of acquisition related
contingent consideration		 -  (0.01) - ($0.01)
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 0.01  0.02 $0.01 ($0.01)
Equity compensation 0.07  0.05 $0.24 $0.15 
Tax impact from normalized rate (0.02) (0.02)($0.05)($0.03)
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.71 $0.52 $2.11 $2.08 


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
 Thirteen Weeks Ended December 30, 2023 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$36,688 $22,719 $11,621 $71,028 
Cost of services 25,686  16,589  7,122  49,397 
Gross profit 11,002  6,130  4,499  21,631 
Gross profit margin 30.0% 27.0% 38.7% 30.5%


 Thirteen Weeks Ended December 31, 2022 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$35,810 $24,211 $10,200 $70,221 
Cost of services 24,771  18,565  6,419  49,755 
Gross profit$11,039 $5,646 $3,781 $20,466 
Gross profit margin 30.8% 23.3% 37.1% 29.15%


 Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 30, 2023 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$136,241 $84,675 $42,321 $263,237 
Cost of services 96,309  64,071  26,161  186,541 
Gross profit 39,932  20,604  16,160  76,696 
Gross profit margin 29.3% 24.3% 38.2% 29.1%


 Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 31, 2022 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$159,448 $85,937 $39,295 $284,680 
Cost of services 111,543  64,218  25,992  201,753 
Gross profit$47,905 $21,719 $13,303 $82,927 
Gross profit margin 30.0% 25.3% 33.9% 29.1%


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)
 
 December 30, December 31, 
 2023 2022 
     
Current assets:    
 Cash and cash equivalents$6,284 $339 
 Accounts receivable, net 70,690  50,762 
 Contract assets 8,891  3,280 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,637  4,636 
  Total current assets 90,502  59,017 
       
Property and equipment, net 4,005  2,098 
     
Other assets:    
 Deposits 313  173 
 Deferred tax assets, net, domestic -  - 
 Deferred tax assets, foreign 55  - 
 Goodwill 22,147  22,147 
 Operating right of use asset 2,779  3,665 
 Intangible assets, net 683  864 
  Total other assets 25,977  26,849 
       
  Total assets$120,484 $87,964 


Current liabilities:    
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$12,454 $14,147 
 Contract liabilities 31,102  9,767 
 Accrued payroll and related costs 11,203  13,023 
 Finance lease payable 233  462 
 Income taxes payable 330  85 
 Operating right of use liability 693  1,349 
 Contingent consideration from acquisitions 300  472 
 Deferred revenue 1,881  1,119 
  Total current liabilities 58,196  40,424 
     
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign 187  166 
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 1,568  1,495 
Finance lease payable -  232 
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current portion 1,671  1,970 
Operating right of use liability, net of current portion 2,268  2,932 
Borrowings under line of credit 30,804  8,783 
 Total liabilities 94,694  56,002 
     
Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 18)    
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;    
  no shares issued or outstanding -  - 
 Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;    
  17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares outstanding at
December 30, 2023, 17,287,967 shares issued and 9,285,318 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2022 and 16,903,157 shares issued and 10,290,935 shares
outstanding at January 1, 2022		 882  863 
 Additional paid-in capital 116,579  113,878 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,813) (2,863)
 Accumulated deficit (19,265) (36,096)
 Treasury stock, 9,828,606 shares at December 30, 2023,
8,002,649 shares at December 31, 2022 and 6,612,222 shares at January 1, 2022		 (69,593) (43,820)
  Stockholders’ equity 25,790  31,962 
       
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$120,484 $87,964 


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
 Thirteen Weeks Ended  
 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
Net income$5,255 $4,837 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		 1,526  2,989 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
 Accounts receivable (13,880) 81 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 678  (2,953)
 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (6,660) 6,431 
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 292  3,440 
 Accrued payroll and related costs (3,421) (4,211)
 Right of use liabilities (337) (336)
 Income taxes payable 80  (2,298)
 Deferred revenue 1,546  (441)
 Deposits (145) 3 
Total adjustments (20,321) 2,705 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities($15,066)$7,542 
     
Net cash used in investing activities (2,056) (4,367)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 22,706  (3,659)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 46  62 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents$5,630 ($422)
     
Common stock repurchase (1,324) (11,166)


 Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
Net income$16,831 $20,889 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		 4,321  4,539 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
 Accounts receivable (20,576) (1,509)
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3  (2,350)
 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 15,724  5,433 
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,506) 4,919 
 Accrued payroll and related costs (1,825) 24 
 Right of use liabilities (1,353) (1,642)
 Income taxes payable 242  276 
 Deferred revenue 762  (2,299)
 Deposits (141) 3 
Total adjustments (4,349) 7,394 
Net cash provided by operating activities 12,482  28,283 
     
Net cash used in investing activities (2,536) (4,820)
Net cash used in financing activities (3,852) (23,127)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (149) (232)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,945 $104 
     
Common stock repurchase (25,773) (17,560)


   
