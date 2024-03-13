Super League Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Date, March 27, 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, announced today that the Company will post its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Super League Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Webinar

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League is effectively a brand’s operating system for the 3D Web offering a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

