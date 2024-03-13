Hallador Energy Company Reports Record Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 2023; Signs MOU to attract data centers to Merom Power Plant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) reports full year 2023 net income of $44.8 million, $1.35 basic earnings per share, operating cash flow of $59.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $107 million, all respectively.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Hallador had a solid year as a company. Our coal division had near record margins for the full year, the continued integration of Hallador Power shows tremendous promise for future sales of energy and capacity and our recent MOU with Hoosier Energy and WIN REMC will allow us to market our Merom site to data centers, AI providers and other high-density power users to more efficiently operate the plant and drive increased margins to what we are seeing today. While the fourth quarter presented challenges in all sectors, we believe that our recent restructuring in our coal division, agreements like the MOU and the momentum that we are seeing in forward power sales will all continue to improve the long-term outlook for the company.”

Below are highlights for the full year results of 2023:

  • We increased Net Income, Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA for the Year
    • Net income increased by approximately $27 million to $45 million for 2023.    
    • Operating Cash Flow increased by approximately $5 million to $59.4 million for 2023.  
    • Adjusted EBITDA* improved to $107 million for the year, an increase of approximately $51 million.
  • Since January 1, 2023, We Secured Nearly $500 Million in New Long-Term Capacity and Energy Contracts
    • We have secured approximately $225 million in new capacity deals through 2028.  
    • We have secured approximately $275 million in new energy deals through 2028.
  • We Restructured our Coal Division to Increase Margins and Adjust to Current Market Conditions
    • The restructuring will reduce capital expenditure at the Oaktown Mining Complex by $10 million.  
    • Maintains 4.5 million tons of annual production of our highest margin coal.  
    • Reduced employee headcount by 110.  
    • Idled highest cost surface mines.
  • We Raised Approximately $19 Million Through ATM and Unsecured Notes to Support Liquidity
    • ATM raised $7.3 million in December and $6.6 million in January.  
    • Raised $5 million in unsecured one-year notes from members of the Board of Directors in March 2024.  
    • Capital used to support liquidity and accelerate strategic initiatives.
  • We Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hoosier Energy and WIN REMC to Provide Opportunities for Non-Traditional Energy Sales at the Merom Site
    • Allows us to potentially capture additional margins above our traditional wholesale energy markets.  
    • Allows us to market industrial users of power, such as data centers, AI providers and power dense manufacturers, to the Merom property.  
    • We believe utilizing our plant to help supply these large users of energy with reliable, resilient electricity should allow us to operate more efficiently in a volatile power environment, generate increased margins and support the fragile power grid as it navigates the challenges of transition to new sources of energy in the coming decades.
                 
 2024  2025  2026  2027  2028  Total
Coal                      
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions) 3.4   1.8   0.5   0.5   -   6.2
Average price per ton - 3rd party$51.82  $50.57  $56.09  $56.09  $-    
Priced tons (in millions) - Merom 1.5   2.3   2.3   2.3   2.3   10.7
Average price per ton - Merom$51.00  $51.00  $51.00  $51.00  $51.00    
Contracted coal revenue (in millions)$252.69  $208.33  $145.35  $145.35  $117.30  $869.02
% Priced 109%  91%  62%  62%  51%   
                       
Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) - 3rd party -   1.0   1.0   1.0   -   3.0
Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) - Merom -   -   -   -   -   -
Total contracted tons (in millions) 4.9   5.1   3.8   3.8   2.3   19.9
                       
% Coal Sold* 109%  113%  84%  84%  51%   
                       
Average cost per ton of coal sold was $33.67 for the year ended December 31, 2023 ($26.98 after eliminating for intercompany sales to Merom)                      
                       
2024 Coal Capex Budget (in millions)$25.00                    
                       
Power                      
Energy                      
Contracted MWh (in millions) 1.87   1.90   1.83   1.78   1.09   8.47
Average contracted price per MWh$35.23  $36.06  $55.37  $54.65  $52.98    
Contracted revenue (in millions)$65.88  $68.51  $101.33  $97.28  $57.75  $390.75
% Energy Sold* 31%  32%  31%  30%  18%   
                       
Capacity                      
Average daily contracted capacity 810   748   743   623   454    
% Capacity Contracted** 94%  87%  86%  72%  53%   
Average contracted capacity price per MWd$200  $210  $230  $226  $224    
Contracted capacity revenue (in millions)$59.13  $57.33  $62.37  $51.39  $37.12  $267.34
                       
Total Energy & Capacity Revenue                      
Contracted Power Revenue (in millions)$125.01  $125.84  $163.70  $148.67  $94.87  $658.09
Contracted Power Revenue per MWh*$45.69  $47.05  $67.40  $66.47  $64.70    
                       
2023 average cost per MWh sold was $33.67 for the year ended December 31, 2023 ($26.98 assuming intercompany sales of coal were sold at cost)                      
                       
2024 Power Capex Budget (in millions)$18.00                    
                       
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS)$377.70  $334.17  $309.05  $294.02  $212.17  $1,527.11


*Based on coal production of 4.5 million tons and 6.0 million MWh annually.
**Based on a MISO accreditation of 860MW per day.  Accreditations are adjusted annually based on 3-year rolling performance metrics.
  

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands, except for per ton data):

 December 31, 
 2023  2022 
Net income$44,793  $18,105 
Total revenues$634,480  $361,991 
Tons sold (consolidated basis, after eliminations) 5,595   6,341 
Average price per ton (consolidated basis, after eliminations)$60.97  $45.64 
Tons sold (before elimination) 6,922   6,341 
Average price per ton (segment basis, before eliminations)$62.54  $45.64 
Bank debt$91,500  $85,213 
Operating cash flow$59,414  $54,169 
Adjusted EBITDA*$107,376  $56,233 

--------------------------------

*Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization
 

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically a maximum leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio.  Noncompliance with the leverage ratio or debt service coverage ratio covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed.  If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets.  Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity.  The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash provided by operating activities" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands)

 Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31, 
 2023  2022 
Cash provided by operating activities$59,414  $54,169 
Current income tax benefit (164)  - 
W/O of deferred financing costs 1,541   - 
Loss from Hourglass Sands & Sunrise Indemnity 10   8 
Distribution from Sunrise Energy (625)  - 
Bank and other interest expense 10,478   8,278 
Working capital period changes 21,998   (5,861)
Other long-term asset and liability changes -   - 
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation 3,384   3,162 
Market adjustments - Merom acquisition -   (9,009)
ASC 606 Capacity Adjustment 3,703   - 
Other amortization 7,637   5,486 
Adjusted EBITDA$107,376  $56,233 
        
Cash used in investing activities$(75,290) $(53,365)
        
Cash used in financing activities$16,573  $(207)
        

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act).  Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “guidance,” “target,” “potential,” “possible, or probable or statements that certain actions, events or results may,” “will,” “should, or could be taken, occur or be achieved.  Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements.  These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31,
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 2023  2022 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$2,842  $3,009 
Restricted cash 4,281   3,417 
Accounts receivable 19,937   29,889 
Inventory 23,075   49,796 
Parts and supplies 38,877   28,295 
Contract asset - coal purchase agreement    19,567 
Prepaid expenses 2,262   4,546 
Total current assets 91,274   138,519 
Property, plant and equipment:       
Land and mineral rights 115,486   115,595 
Buildings and equipment 537,131   534,129 
Mine development 158,642   140,108 
Finance lease right-of-use assets 12,346    
Total property, plant and equipment 823,605   789,832 
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (334,971)  (309,370)
Total property, plant and equipment, net 488,634   480,462 
Investment in Sunrise Energy 2,811   3,988 
Other assets 7,061   7,585 
Total assets$589,780  $630,554 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Current portion of bank debt, net 24,438  $33,031 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 62,908   82,972 
Current portion of lease financing 3,933    
Deferred revenue 23,062   35,485 
Contract liability - power purchase agreement and capacity payment reduction 43,254   88,114 
Total current liabilities 157,595   239,602 
Long-term liabilities:       
Bank debt, net 63,453   49,713 
Convertible notes payable 10,000   10,000 
Convertible notes payable - related party 9,000   9,000 
Long-term Lease Financing 8,157    
Deferred income taxes 9,235   4,606 
Asset retirement obligations 14,538   17,254 
Contract liability - power purchase agreement 47,425   84,096 
Other 1,789   1,259 
Total long-term liabilities 163,597   175,928 
Total liabilities 321,192   415,530 
Commitments and contingencies       
Stockholders' equity:       
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued     
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 34,052 and 32,983 issued and outstanding, respectively 341   330 
Additional paid-in capital 127,548   118,788 
Retained earnings 140,699   95,906 
Total stockholders’ equity 268,588   215,024 
Total liabilities and stockholders equity$589,780  $630,554 
        


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 2023  2022 
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:       
Coal sales$361,926  $289,376 
Electric sales 267,927   66,252 
Other revenues 4,627   6,363 
Total sales and operating revenues 634,480   361,991 
OPERATING EXPENSES:       
Operating expenses 473,390   266,608 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 67,211   46,875 
Asset retirement obligations accretion 1,804   1,010 
Exploration costs 904   651 
General and administrative 26,159   16,417 
Total operating expenses 569,468   331,561 
        
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 65,012   30,430 
        
Interest expense (1) (13,711)  (11,012)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,491)   
Equity method investment (loss) income (552)  443 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 49,258   19,861 
        
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):       
Current (164)   
Deferred 4,629   1,756 
Total income tax expense 4,465   1,756 
        
NET INCOME$44,793  $18,105 
        
NET INCOME PER SHARE:       
Basic$1.35  $0.57 
Diluted$1.25  $0.55 
        
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:       
Basic 33,133   32,043 
Diluted 36,827   33,649 
        
____________       
        
(1) Interest Expense:       
Interest on bank debt$8,636  $7,563 
Other interest 1,842   715 
Amortization and swap related interest:       
Payments on interest rate swap, net of changes in value    (867)
Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,233   3,601 
Total amortization and swap related interest 3,233   2,734 
Total interest expense$13,711  $11,012 
        


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 2023  2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:       
Net income$44,793  $18,105 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Deferred income taxes 4,629   1,756 
Equity income (loss) – Sunrise Energy 552   (443)
Cash distribution - Sunrise Energy 625    
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 67,211   46,875 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,491    
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 398   (264)
Payments on interest rate swap, net of changes in value    (867)
Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,233   3,601 
Asset retirement obligations accretion 1,804   1,010 
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation (3,384)  (3,162)
Stock-based compensation 3,554   1,269 
Provision for loss on customer contracts    159 
Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities (39,791)  (19,731)
Change in current assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable 9,952   (16,305)
Inventory 15,548   (25,863)
Parts and supplies (10,582)  (6,271)
Prepaid expenses 1,186   (5,941)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (18,992)  24,037 
Deferred revenue (23,423)  35,485 
Other 610   719 
Net cash provided by operating activities$59,414  $54,169 
        


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(continued)
 2023  2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:       
Capital expenditures$(75,352) $(54,020)
Proceeds from sale of equipment 62   655 
Net cash used in investing activities (75,290)  (53,365)
        
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:       
Payments on bank debt (59,713)  (78,225)
Borrowings of bank debt 66,000   51,700 
Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement 11,082    
Issuance of convertible notes payable    11,000 
Issuance of related party convertible notes payable    18,000 
Debt issuance costs (6,013)  (2,097)
Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests    (585)
ATM Offering 7,318    
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs (2,101)   
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 16,573   (207)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 697   597 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 6,426   5,829 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year$7,123  $6,426 
        
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:       
Cash and cash equivalents$2,842  $3,009 
Restricted cash 4,281   3,417 
 $7,123  $6,426 
        
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:       
Cash paid for interest$9,966  $8,123 
        
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:       
Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and finance lease$1,882  $3,440 
        


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
         Additional      Total 
 Common Stock Issued  Paid-in  Retained  Stockholders' 
 Shares  Amount  Capital  Earnings  Equity 
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2021 30,785  $308  $104,126  $77,801   182,235 
Stock-based compensation       1,269      1,269 
Cancellation of redeemable noncontrolling interests       3,415      3,415 
Stock issued on redemption of convertible note 232   2   998      1,000 
Stock issued on redemption of related party convertible notes 1,966   20   8,980      9,000 
Net income          18,105   18,105 
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2022 32,983   330   118,788   95,906   215,024 
Stock-based compensation       3,554      3,554 
Stock issued on vesting of RSUs 473   5   (5)      
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs (198)  (2)  (2,099)     (2,101)
Stock issued in ATM offering 794   8   7,310      7,318 
Net income          44,793   44,793 
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2023 34,052   341   127,548   140,699   268,588 